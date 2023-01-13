"He made it really easy" - Top WWE Superstar opens up on working with Bad Bunny at WrestleMania

Judgment Day member Damian Priest paired up with international music sensation Bad Bunny at WrestleMania 37. After weeks of bad blood, the former United States Champion and Bad Bunny defeated The Miz and John Morrison in the 2021 WrestleMania tag team match.

Leaving aside Bunny's musical abilities, he was excellent in his first appearance in the wrestling ring, and WWE fans were blown away by him and Priest.

Since it was Damian Priest's first WrestleMania match with a top celebrity after being called up to WWE's main roster, the pressure was allured on him. However, while speaking to Keith Whittier on the Whitty Whittier YouTube channel, the Judgment Day member revealed working with Bad Bunny was an extravaganza experience.

To top it off, Damian Priest also felt so much pressure that it could have held him back. The former US Champion mentioned how he was nervous and just wanted that need to succeed as he was paired with a celebrity.

"But man, he (Bad Bunny) made it really easy because he wasn't just a celebrity that came in to promote something and didn't really care like he's a lifelong fan and this was a part of his dreams. A dream to become a music artist and WWE Superstar, and he would love to achieve that, and when he came, he put in the work," Priest shared. [2:50 - 3:13]

You can check out the full interview of the former US Champion below:

Damian Priest sang praises and spoke about having a bond with Bad Bunny

The 40-year-old star stated that he found himself in a unique situation due to the pandemic. He was experiencing new things that were both exciting and nerve-wracking.

Priest was high over the heels for the Puerto Rican rapper. During the same interview with Witty Whitter, the Judgment Day member mentioned that Bad Bunny was training multiple days a week. He added that the rapper moved to Florida to be closer to the WWE Performance Center and worked hard for months.

"The work he put in made it so much easier, and we bonded, so now we are talking about two friends going out there and having fun together on TV," he added. [3:22 - 3:30]

In a way, Damian Priest noted that it was just nuts working with the Puerto Rican rapper at WrestleMania. He thought it was probably the best way it could have happened because they got a story to tell out of it and gained a new friendship.

Do you want to see Bad Bunny and Priest working together again in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit Witty Whittier with a link back to this article for the transcription.

Sasha Banks allegedly ignored a WWE legend backstage. Details here.

Poll : 0 votes