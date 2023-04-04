Bad Bunny showed up on tonight's WWE RAW only to be laid out by Damian Priest. The Archer of Infamy laid out the award-winning music artist with a lariat before sending him crashing through the announcers' table with a Chokeslam.

The incident took place after Rey Mysterio's match against Austin Theory. Dominik Mysterio laid a post-match beatdown on his father before turning his attention to Bad Bunny, who cost Dom a win against the Hall of Famer at WrestleMania. The singer flattened the ex-con with a punch but failed to overpower Priest.

Adam Pearce didn't seem pleased with the reasoning given by The Judgment Day member on his brutal assault on the Grammy award-winning star. WWE has now officially stated that Bad Bunny is injured. Hence, Damian Priest could face some major repercussions after tonight's episode of WWE RAW.

Priest could be suspended following the attack on Bunny or could even get a hefty fine. Instances of superstars getting fined are not rare, as Brock Lesnar has been dished out one in the past. Bobby Lashley was also suspended after putting his hands on an official. All it would take is a formal declaration by Pearce on his Twitter account.

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 Bad Bunny is real af for taking that chokeslam through the announce table like that #RAWAfterMania Bad Bunny is real af for taking that chokeslam through the announce table like that #RAWAfterMania https://t.co/nVAn37dzmn

It is no secret that Bad Bunny will host the upcoming Backlash Premium Live Event on May 6 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Due to the recent developments on WWE RAW, it seems like the music sensation could be in for a match against his former ally. In all likelihood, Priest will team up with Dominik to take on Bunny and Rey Mysterio.

WWE RAW: Bad Bunny and Damian Priest have a great relationship in real life

They may be bitter rivals on WWE RAW, but in reality, Bunny and Damian Priest share a close bond. Their friendship was witnessed for the first time on live television when they fought together at WrestleMania 37 and defeated The Miz and John Morrison.

The Judgment Day member is a huge fan of Bunny's musical work. The latter adores the former United States Champion for his wrestling prowess. Bunny and Priest manage to make time for each other despite their busy schedules.

During an interview with Rise & Grind podcast, Damian Priest spoke about his friendship with the celebrity singer.

"We stay in touch. He's obviously ridiculously busy, just out there just killing it," said Damian. "Whenever we can just be around each other, we really bonded. We have this connection through work and through competition, you gain this bond and we have. Whenever we can and it's possible we try to hang out and chat." [H/T WrestlingInc]

While Bad Bunny last appeared inside a wrestling ring more than a year ago at Royal Rumble 2022, he will certainly want to make the most of the opportunity of WWE Backlash being held in Puerto Rico.

It remains to be seen whether a feud between Bunny and Priest is in the works.

RIP Bushwhacker Butch. We spoke to Luke moments before his passing here

Poll : 0 votes