WWE reveals major injury suffered by Bad Bunny after being sent through the table by 2 RAW stars 

Bad Bunny gets more involved in WWE than most celebrities do. He has been a lifelong fan of WWE and rose to prominence in pro wrestling in 2021 when he had the most incredible "celebrity match" at WrestleMania 37. He has seemingly returned for another angle heading into Backlash 2023.

On RAW, he was brutally assaulted by Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio. WWE has revealed that he suffered a major injury and apologized to fans of the Puerto Rican singer.

Bad Bunny was at ringside again, just like at WrestleMania 39 Night 1. Rey Mysterio came out and thanked him for his help. The latter fell short to Austin Theory, after which Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest tried swooping in like vultures for the pieces.

Dominik confronted the singer, who anticipated his attack and struck the 25-year-old instead. An infuriated Damian Priest attacked the Puerto Rican star and sent him through a table.

Corey Graves later revealed on the show that Bad Bunny suffered a separated shoulder and apologized to his fans.

It seems clear that WWE is angling for a match for him at Backlash in his home country of Puerto Rico. He has already been announced as the host for the event at San Juan - the first major WWE event in the country since 2004.

Fans were left shocked when the singer was brutally assaulted. It should be noted that the injury is part of a storyline and is likely, not real.

Will Bad Bunny team up with Rey Mysterio to face Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest at Backlash? Let us know what you think about the potential match-up.

