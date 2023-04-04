Backlash host Bad Bunny suffering from shoulder injury on RAW after WrestleMania concerns fans

Bad Bunny is back in WWE, and the promotion seemingly has huge plans in store for the Grammy-winning music artist. However, fans are concerned for him following his appearance on RAW after WrestleMania.

Bunny made his presence known at WrestleMania 39 when he prevented Dominik from using a chain during his match against Rey Mysterio. The Hall of Famer then regained control of the bout and defeated his son at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Rey Mysterio appeared on the red brand this week and thanked everyone for an emotional weekend. He then singled out Bad Bunny to express gratitude while the latter was standing near the barricade. Soon, Rey Mysterio locked horns with Austin Theory in a singles match after the United States Champion insulted the masked legend.

Their match saw Dominik run interference, which led to a confrontation between him and Bad Bunny. The Judgment Day member attempted to hit Bunny, but the latter responded with a forearm. Soon, Priest started brawling with Bad Bunny and chokeslammed him through the announce desk.

Later in the show, Corey Graves apologized on behalf of WWE and informed viewers that the artist was rushed to a "local medical facility." He also confirmed that Bunny possibly suffered from a separated shoulder.

Bunny's recent involvement with The Judgment Day hinted at his in-ring return. However, fans are now worried that his injury could hinder WWE's plans for him heading into Backlash.

Here's how fans reacted to WWE confirming that Bunny suffered a shoulder injury on the first show after WrestleMania:

pau @316REIGNS bad bunny has a separated shoulder omg??

Jabot @Jabotism See? If Bad Bunny had minded his business he wouldn't be sitting in the ER with a separated shoulder. #WWERAW

x - 2SarahJ @TwoSarahJ They said “local medical facility” when talking about Bad Bunny’s injury.



x - 2SarahJ @TwoSarahJ They said "local medical facility" when talking about Bad Bunny's injury.

Vince is back in charge isnt he?

Junior @Juniorwashere2 Bad Bunny with a separated shoulder yikes…. #WWERaw

Captain Cristobal @CRS_One



Captain Cristobal @CRS_One

I know Coachella finna SCRAMBLE for some answers! #RawAfterMania Bad Bunny may have suffered a Separated Shoulder due to going South of Heaven through that table.I know Coachella finna SCRAMBLE for some answers!

Damian Priest sends a message after hurting Bad Bunny on RAW after WrestleMania

In a backstage interview, Damian Priest explained his actions, where he blamed Bad Bunny for their brawl. The Judgment Day member said that the Puerto Rican singer was punished for laying hands on Dominik. He also insisted that Bad Bunny would have been met with a worse fate if not for their history.

It is worth noting that Bad Bunny made his in-ring debut alongside Damian Priest when they defeated The Miz and John Morrison in a tag team match at WrestleMania 37. Fans loved Bunny's performance in the bout and hailed him for delivering one of the best celebrity matches of all time.

