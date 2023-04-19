Former WWE Champion praises Bad Bunny ahead of Backlash

Ahead of Backlash on Saturday, May 6, former WWE Champion Big E complimented Bad Bunny for his passion and commitment to the wrestling business.

In 2021, the rapper shocked fans when he stole the show at WrestleMania 37 in a tag team match alongside Damian Priest against the duo of John Morrison and The Miz.

Speaking on the Battleground Podcast, Big E praised the 29-year-old for leaving his ego and celebrity at the door and embracing the world of WWE.

“Bad Bunny, tip of the cap to him, he’s come in, he’s worked incredibly hard, his passion for this. I saw he did an interview I think it was for Carpool Karaoke where he said the WrestleMania (37) match I think he described as the best day of his life.” Big E added, “It’s so dope and amazing to see someone like him who is a massive massive star and comes in so humbly and so energetically to do what we do.” [11:06 - 11:50]

WWE's next Premium Live Event Backlash is set to take place in Puerto Rico with the International Grammy Award-winning music star and native Puerto Rican Bad Bunny hosting.

Bad Bunny is set to return on RAW

Earlier this week, WWE announced that the Grammy Award winner would return to Monday Night RAW in Chicago next week ahead of Backlash.

The Rapper will undoubtedly be looking to confront his former tag team partner Damian Priest, who viciously put him through the announce table on the RAW after WrestleMania 39 earlier this month.

While many celebrities have performed in the WWE ring in special one-off matches over the years, no star has arguably impressed fans more than Bad Bunny has.

