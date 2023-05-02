“I am a huge fan by the way”: Daniel Ricciardo and Anne Hathaway’s conversation at Met Gala has F1 fans swooning

At the 2023 Met Gala, Australian Formula One star Daniel Ricciardo was caught photobombing actress Anne Hathaway on the red carpet.

Daniel Ricciardo joined Lewis Hamilton as the most recent F1 driver to attend the VIP Gala, whose theme this year honors the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld.

trix OLLIE P1 @i2Ieclerc anne hathaway feat daniel ricciardo

anne hathaway feat daniel ricciardo https://t.co/1WNHOdVQEV

Although he has a keen interest in fashion, most of Ricciardo's followers were unprepared for his appearance when he was spotted in New York City wearing a Thom Browne three-piece tuxedo with wide pinstripes and chunky patent-leather boots.

Ricciardo obviously admires Hathaway, but it also appears that the Academy Award winner feels the same way because she was caught on camera telling him that she was "a huge fan of F1" when they met.

ahmed baokbah 🇸🇦🏎✈️ @ahmed_baokbah Anne Hathaway to Daniel Ricciardo

“ I am a huge fan by the way ”

Anne Hathaway to Daniel Ricciardo“ I am a huge fan by the way ” https://t.co/EOh0shzlEF

The interaction has left both cinema and F1 fans on social media in a meltdown. Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter:

k ❁ @honey_ricc anne hathaway and daniel ricciardo meeting! turns out she’s a f1 fan anne hathaway and daniel ricciardo meeting! turns out she’s a f1 fan 😭 https://t.co/IRSM6dDfac

yas ³ @yaskhx daniel ricciardo daniel ricciardo

driving driving me insane daniel ricciardo daniel ricciardo driving driving me insane https://t.co/l98MwAgKqY

m🦕 @strnorris ANNE HATHAWAY AND DANIEL RICCIARDO IN THE SAME PICTURE OMG #MetGala ANNE HATHAWAY AND DANIEL RICCIARDO IN THE SAME PICTURE OMG #MetGala https://t.co/hvUK9oELcY

ফারিনা // Farina @namedafterflour DANIEL RICCIARDO AND ANNE HATHAWAY IN THE SAME PICTURE, I HAVE DIED DANIEL RICCIARDO AND ANNE HATHAWAY IN THE SAME PICTURE, I HAVE DIED https://t.co/tVO0YyhFMM

bianca @formulaxnda ANNE HATHAWAY AND DANIEL RICCIARDO BFFS ANNE HATHAWAY AND DANIEL RICCIARDO BFFS https://t.co/7HilETovfN

Hathaway dazzled in a white cutout Versace safety-pin dress embellished with gold pins and pearls.

Meanwhile, Ricciardo received praise on social media for his appearance, with the Met Gala typically one of the most avant-garde and spectacular runways of the year in the fashion industry.

The lack of an F1 seat "doesn't scare" Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo left McLaren at the conclusion of the 2022 season, and he is now out of a seat this year.

Ricciardo, who won seven races in his Red Bull career, joined the Austrian team again in 2023 as a reserve driver and has recently received support from team principal Christian Horner to get back on track.

The Australian driver said he is unconcerned about the lack of Formula 1 places for 2024 as he plans to compete in the sport the following year.

In a Top Gear interview, Daniel Ricciardo was questioned about how he would feel if there weren't any seats available in 2024. He said:

"It doesn’t scare me. It’s always been like that. And I knew this was going to be a risk obviously removing myself from a seat. But I think it’s clear what I don’t want. I don’t want [just] any seat next year… I don’t want to just start from zero, and kind of build my [F1] career from scratch."

"The first day back at Red Bull in the simulator was the most fun I’ve ever had driving a simulator, which is crazy, especially because at this point in my career that’s normally the boring work." he said.

Due to his familiarity with the space and his friendship with former race engineer Simon Rennie, the Australian driver continued by saying that he "loved" going back to the Red Bull simulator this season.

