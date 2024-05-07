All about Lewis Hamilton’s Met Gala outfit, details, price, and more

Lewis Hamilton recently attended the 2024 Met Gala in New York, donning a stunning all-black outfit that represented black slavery in the 18th century.

The seven-time F1 world champion has always been vocal about people of color being oppressed in all walks of life and has used F1 and his own massive platform to spread awareness about it. On the other hand, the Brit has been a huge fan of fashion and was spotted in several shows and events over the years.

In this year's Met Gala, which was themed around the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute's exhibition Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, had a theme of The Garden of Time. The Mercedes star took this opportunity to blend his passion for fashion and his goal of spreading awareness against black oppression.

Lewis Hamilton was dressed in a fitted black coat with flowery bullion trim. He had on a silk double-breasted suit and leather Burberry saddle boots underneath. He also wore a vintage 1960s yellow sapphire and diamond ring, a pair of yellow-diamond earrings, and a diamond wrap ring in partnership with Briony Raymond.

According to Hamilton, it was inspired by an 18th-century gardener named John Ystumllyn, who was taken from Africa to Wales as a slave. He later went on to become the first black gardener in Wales. Since the entire fit was inspired by Ystumllyn's story, a copy of The Gardener, a poem by Emily Dickson, was embroidered on the coat's inside.

The poem read:

"I hope the sun pours light upon our skin. And we melt into each other, into everything. Maybe the trees will speak, as they sometimes do. Whispers from the shade - run, run away."

According to a report from Who Wore What, Lewis Hamilton's entire outfit, including the custom Burberry coat, suit, shoes, earrings, and ring, cost around $16,800.

Lewis Hamilton talks about his 2024 Met Gala outfit and what it represents

Lewis Hamilton recently talked about the outfit he was rocking at the 2024 Met Gala and what it depicted.

In a short interview by Vogue on the red carpet, Lewis Hamilton said that the fashion brand he was wearing was Burberry. He added that he did research to find an 18th-century gardener, named John Ystumllyn, who was transported from Africa to Wales as a slave but went on to become the first black gardener in Wales.

"It's Burberry. I did a lot of research, came across this 18th-century gardener who, through slavery times came over from Africa to Wales & became the first black gardener in Wales, so through adversity, you know, really triumphed. So that's really where the inspiration has come from," Hamilton said (0:25).

Lewis Hamilton added that the thorns on his necklace depicted the pain people of color had to go through when they were treated as slaves.

"I like that the thorns here are to show the pain through that slavery trade time," he added (0:40).

The Met Gala of 2024 was the fifth time the seven-time F1 world champion has attended the high-profile event.