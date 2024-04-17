"He could sell me anything": Katy Perry wants Jelly Roll to replace her as American Idol judge

Katy Perry, the American singer and television personality, revealed that she would choose Jelly Roll to take her place as a judge as she wraps up her final season on American Idol.

On April 16, 2024, the 39-year-old spoke to E! News about her role as a judge alongside Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. While discussing that she would be on her way out of the reality show after season 22, she revealed that she would like to see Jelly Roll joining the judges' panel:

"I gotta say Jelly Roll was crazy when he came on the show. I was convinced at anything he said. He could run for president, he could be my pastor, I might go back to church for him. He could sell me anything. So I love him. And to have any of these guys plus Jelly on the show would be amazing."

Perry was referring to the country singer and rapper who recently appeared on the April 8 episode of American Idol.

Katy Perry thinks Jelly Roll would be good replacement as judge on American Idol

Katy Perry first joined American Idol, a television series that showcases several participants for their singing talent in 2018 for season 16. She also appeared on the show as a guest judge during season nine.

On April 8, 2024, Katy Perry announced on Jimmy Kimmel Live that she would be leaving the show after season 22 and teased that new music was on the way. While talking to E! News about who she would choose to take the reins, the singer picked Jelly Roll. She said that her replacement should be someone who speaks their mind and added,

"I want a truth-teller. I want someone that is not afraid to tell the truth in a graceful way."

Jelly Roll was nominated for two Grammy Awards in 2024 and recently won a Country Music Association Award for Best New Artist. He appeared as a guest mentor on the April 8 episode of American Idol and coached the show’s top 24 contestants in Hawaii. Roll told Billboard at the time,

"I realized how life-changing this is for these kids. Even if they go on and don’t have music careers, they have this story forever and I felt it on them. I took away the spirit of genuine happiness to be where you are because it happens so fast that sometimes you don’t realize how special a moment it is."

The show currently has its final 14 contestants battling for the top spot. If Jelly takes Katy Perry's seat, the judging panel would consist of all male artists, alongside Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. According to Perry, the other two judges did not know about her plans for departure.

The singer hoped the new judge would be someone who "doesn't read the comments" from haters online. She spoke about her experience saying,

"Unfortunately, when you're a woman and you have an opinion or you're a boss, sometimes you're also considered a B-*-T-C-[H]…so just someone that has a strong sense of self, that listens to their intuition."

Katy Perry shared that she was looking forward to spending her time with her 3-year-old daughter Daisy Dove, and fiancé Orlando Bloom. She is currently focused on her family and is involved in recording a follow-up to her 2020 LP Smile. The star has not revealed the names of her upcoming projects.

The next episode of American Idol will be available on Sunday, April 21, 2024, at 8 p.m. on ABC.

