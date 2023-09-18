Why did Katy Perry and Russell Brand divorce? Singer's comments explored in wake of recent allegations scandal

Singer Katy Perry and British comedian Russell Brand got married in India on October 23, 2010, only to finalize their divorce on July 16, 2012. The couple divorced after Brand dumped the singer over a text message in 2011. The reason behind their split, according to the legal documents was said to be "irreconcilable differences."

Perry's previous comments about Russell and their marriage recently made their way to the internet in light of allegations of s*xual assault against the latter. Four women have accused Brand of r*pe, s*xual assault, and emotional abuse.

The Times, The Sunday Times, and Channel 4's Dispatches held a collaborative investigation about "very serious allegations" against Brand. The women have said that the alleged abuse and assaults took place between 2006 and 2013. However, the Arthur actor denied all the claims. He took to social media to post a video of himself on September 16, 2023, stating that all the encounters were “absolutely always consensual.”

What did Katy Perry say about the divorce with Russell Brand?

Katy Perry and Russell Brand were married for 14 months before he filed for divorce in 2011, as per The New York Times. Speaking about the breakup in a 2013 interview with Vogue, Perry said that Brand was a very smart man and that she was in love with him when she married him.

"Let’s just say I haven’t heard from him since he texted me saying he was divorcing me December 31, 2011," the Dark Horse singer said.

The Firework singer discussed how Brand would make fun of her while she was in the audience when she had gone to surprise him at one of his shows. She said that he initially wanted an equal and noted that she believed that a lot of times "strong men do want an equal."

However, the couple's relationship seemed to sour because Brand reportedly didn't like the atmosphere of Perry "being the boss on tour." She added that it was really hurtful and controlling, which upset her.

It is worth noting that according to The Independent, people are more focused on what Katy Perry said right after her Vogue interview. She said that she felt responsible for their divorce before she "found out the real truth."

Stating that she couldn't disclose the truth, Perry said that she had kept it locked in her "safe for a rainy day."

As mentioned earlier, Perry's comments about Russell Brand from 2013 have come to light in the wake of the recent s*xual assault allegations against him.

Russell Brand denies all allegations

Russell Brand was accused of r*pe, s*xual assaults, and emotional abuse in a documentary titled Dispatches by UK Channel 4 team. The 90-minute video is titled Russell Brand: In Plain Sight which was released on September 16, 2023.

A representative of the show told Variety that five women agreed to share their stories of serious s*xual allegations against Russell Brand. It is worth noting that four of the five women had asked to remain anonymous in the documentary.

However, before the documentary was released, Brand made a video, which he posted on social media, on September 16, 2023, to discuss the allegations.

"I've received two extremely disturbing letters or a letter and an email. One from a mainstream media TV company, one from a newspaper listing a litany of extremely egregious and aggressive attacks," Brand said in the video.

Brand maintained his innocence and talked about the period between 2006 and 2013 when he "was very, very promiscuous."

"Now, during that time of promiscuity, the relationships I had were absolutely always consensual. I was always transparent about that," he added.

The comedian is known to be a conspiracy theorist and according to the video, he seemed convinced that the allegations about him are a coordinated attack from the media.

"Also, it's worth mentioning that there are witnesses whose evidence directly contradicts the narrative that these two mainstream media outlets are trying to construct, apparently, in what seems to me to be a coordinated attack," Brand said.

Katy Perry has not given her opinion on the controversy yet and Russell Brand has said his team will look into the matter.