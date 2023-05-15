"The ultimate mother": Katy Perry dresses up as Elastigirl on Disney Night, leaves American Idol fans stunned

Popular reality competition series American Idol season 21 aired a brand new episode on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC. It documented the Top 5 contestants performing on the stage as part of Disney Night. The Disneyland magic was quite apparent as the finalists delivered iconic performances to impress judges and earn enough votes from viewers to keep moving forward.

On this week's episode of American Idol, viewers awaited Katy Perry's outfit reveal. Every year the judge is known to turn up in a Disney outfit, adhering to the theme, keeping viewers and the live audience in spirit. This year, Katy chose to be Elastigirl from The Incredibles. Fans loved her outfit choice. One tweeted:

The hit ABC series has been extremely popular amongst the audience over the past two decades that it has been on air. Many contestants who have made their debut on the show have become well-known figures in the music industry.

Season 21 of the competition saw many talented contestants perform in front of the judges - pop princess Katy Perry, Oscar-winning singer/songwriter Lionel Richie and country superstar Luke Bryan.

Katy Perry's Disney costumes on American Idol

Tonight's episode of American Idol saw the Top 5 contestants getting ready to perform iconic Disney numbers on the stage as part of Disney Night theme of the competition. They headed to Disneyland and had a fun time while also practicing their hardest to deliver their best and earn enough votes to make it to the Top 3.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Disney Night, reads:

"Celebrate the magic of Disney as the Top 5 perform Disney classics LIVE and America votes for the Top 3. Sofia Carson mentors the contestants at Disneyland Resort and Halle Bailey performs."

While the Top 5 were the highlights for the week, Katy Perry stole the limelight for just a bit tonight. The American Idol judge is known for her Disney Night outfits and viewers excitedly await for her costume reveal every year. She started the trend in 2016 for season 18 when she came up dressed as Snow Whilte the show's very first Disney Night.

In season 17, she chose to dress up as Disney villain Ursula from The Little Mermaid. Her dress was accompanied by other props including a shrimp cocktail and crab legs, which left the audience floored. The following year, Katy couldn't be live because of the pandemic, but still chose to bring her costume on.

Season 18 of American Idol saw the judge dress up as Mrs. Jumbo, Dumbo's mother, as the theme fell on the same night as Mother's Day and Katy was pregnant with her daughter Daisy Dove that she shares with Orlando Bloom. After the pandemic eased in 2021, Katy came in dressed as Tinker Bell from Peter Pan.

Season 20 was one of Katy Perry's highlight costumes on American Idol. She came dressed as Ariel and wowed the audince. Viewers also had their share of fun when the judge fell backwards due to her fin-type skirt and renedered immense laughter to fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie and the audience.

This year for season 21, Katy dressed up as Mrs. Incredible. As the doors opened to introduce the judges, she was seen giving the character's ciconic pose, leaving viewers smitten once again.

Fans love Katy Perry's outfit on American Idol season 21

Fans took to social media to compliment the judge on her oufit choice. Check it out.

Fans continued to shower their love for the judge. Check it out.

Season 21 of American Idol has seen a lot of talent this year. With the season finale nearing, the remaining contestants will have to ensure they give it their all to deliver impressive performances and earn enough votes to take home the title. Viewers will have to wait and see which singer makes it to the end.

Don't forget to tune in to a never seen before episode on Monday, May 15, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

