American Idol season 21: Who are the top 20 contestants?

By Bhavya Kamra
Modified Apr 24, 2023 03:37 GMT
The competition is getting intense by the second (Images via americanidol/ Instagram)
American Idol's top 20 contestants for season 21 were announced on Sunday, April 23, on ABC. The network released a three-hour special where the top 20 contestants sang in front of an audience after a brutal challenge amongst the top 26 competitors on April 16 and 17. The singers were chosen by the audience via online votes on the official website.

The top 20 singers in this season of American Idol are:

  1. Colin Stough
  2. Iam Tongi
  3. Hannah Nicolaisen
  4. Haven Madison
  5. Kaeyra
  6. Lucy Love
  7. Mariah Faith
  8. Marybeth Byrd
  9. Matt Wilson
  10. Megan Danielle
  11. Michael Williams
  12. Nailyah Serenity
  13. Nutsa
  14. Olivia Soli
  15. Oliver Steele
  16. Paige Anne
  17. Tyson Venegas
  18. Warren Peay
  19. Wé McDonald
  20. Zachariah Smith

The six eliminated singers are:

  • Dawson Wayne
  • Elijah McCormick
  • Elise Kristine
  • Emma Busse
  • Malik Heard
  • PJAE

Which songs did the top 26 perform on American Idol?

After the showstopper round, where 55 performers sang in front of the judges, only 26 moved on in the tough singing competition. The top 26 were then divided into two groups of 13 and had to secure audience votes for themselves with their performances on April 16 and 17.

The American Idol contestants sang on the following songs:

  1. Colin Stough: Midnight Train to Memphis
  2. Dawson Wayne: Copycat
  3. Elijah McCormick: Good Vibes
  4. Elise Kristine: Holding Out for a Hero
  5. Emma Busse: Lay Me Down
  6. Hannah Nicolaisen: Glitter in the Air
  7. Haven Madison: The Middle
  8. Iam Tongi: Don’t Let Go
  9. Kaeyra: Don't Let Go (Love)
  10. Lucy Love: What's Love Got to Do with It
  11. Malik Heard: Ain't It Fun
  12. Mariah Faith: You Should Probably Leave
  13. Marybeth Byrd: Heart Like a Truck
  14. Matt Wilson: Speechless
  15. Megan Danielle: The Chain
  16. Michael Williams: Tuesdays
  17. Nailyah Serenity: Lovin' You
  18. Nutsa: Paris (Ooh La La)
  19. Oliver Steele: Better Together
  20. Olivia Soli: Emotions
  21. Paige Anne: Wrecking Ball
  22. PJAE: Golden
  23. Tyson Venegas: It Will Rain
  24. Warren Peay: Set Fire to the Rain
  25. Wé Ani: Edge of Midnight (Midnight Sky Remix)
  26. Zachariah Smith: Lucille

Recap of American Idol season 21 episode 13

The top 20 contestants tried to give their best performance in the episode as the audience now have to vote for the top 12. Some singers also chose to perform on their own songs:

  1. Colin Stough: Pretty Heart
  2. Hannah Nicolaisen: Somebody to Love
  3. Haven Madison: Mean Girls
  4. Iam Tongi: The Winner Takes It All
  5. Kaeyra: Bruises
  6. Lucy Love: Boulders
  7. Mariah Faith: Cry to Me
  8. Marybeth Byrd: People Pleaser
  9. Matt Wilson: Say You Won't Let Go
  10. Megan Danielle: Holy Water
  11. Michael Williams: Lose You to Love Me
  12. Nailyah Serenity: Baby Love
  13. Nutsa: Un-Break My Heart
  14. Oliver Steele: Too Soon
  15. Olivia Soli: I Surrender
  16. Paige Anne: Say Something
  17. Tyson Venegas: 180
  18. Warren Peay: Up There Down Here
  19. Wé Ani: Skyfall
  20. Zachariah Smith: I Want to Know What Love Is

Fans can vote for their favorite singer on the show's application or official website. The voting closes at 9 am ET on Monday, April 24.

The results of the battle between the top 20 for the 12 final spots will be revealed on the next episode of American Idol, which airs on ABC on Monday, April 24, at 8 pm ET. After this, the competition will move onto the top 10 performers, top 7 performers, top 5 performers, and then the finalists. The winner of the competition will get a $250,000 cash prize and a record deal.

Edited by Upasya Bhowal
