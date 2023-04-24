American Idol season 21: Who are the top 20 contestants?

American Idol's top 20 contestants for season 21 were announced on Sunday, April 23, on ABC. The network released a three-hour special where the top 20 contestants sang in front of an audience after a brutal challenge amongst the top 26 competitors on April 16 and 17. The singers were chosen by the audience via online votes on the official website.

The top 20 singers in this season of American Idol are:

Colin Stough Iam Tongi Hannah Nicolaisen Haven Madison Kaeyra Lucy Love Mariah Faith Marybeth Byrd Matt Wilson Megan Danielle Michael Williams Nailyah Serenity Nutsa Olivia Soli Oliver Steele Paige Anne Tyson Venegas Warren Peay Wé McDonald Zachariah Smith

The six eliminated singers are:

Dawson Wayne

Elijah McCormick

Elise Kristine

Emma Busse

Malik Heard

PJAE

Which songs did the top 26 perform on American Idol?

After the showstopper round, where 55 performers sang in front of the judges, only 26 moved on in the tough singing competition. The top 26 were then divided into two groups of 13 and had to secure audience votes for themselves with their performances on April 16 and 17.

The American Idol contestants sang on the following songs:

Colin Stough: Midnight Train to Memphis Dawson Wayne: Copycat Elijah McCormick: Good Vibes Elise Kristine: Holding Out for a Hero Emma Busse: Lay Me Down Hannah Nicolaisen: Glitter in the Air Haven Madison: The Middle Iam Tongi: Don’t Let Go Kaeyra: Don't Let Go (Love) Lucy Love: What's Love Got to Do with It Malik Heard: Ain't It Fun Mariah Faith: You Should Probably Leave Marybeth Byrd: Heart Like a Truck Matt Wilson: Speechless Megan Danielle: The Chain Michael Williams: Tuesdays Nailyah Serenity: Lovin' You Nutsa: Paris (Ooh La La) Oliver Steele: Better Together Olivia Soli: Emotions Paige Anne: Wrecking Ball PJAE: Golden Tyson Venegas: It Will Rain Warren Peay: Set Fire to the Rain Wé Ani: Edge of Midnight (Midnight Sky Remix) Zachariah Smith: Lucille

Recap of American Idol season 21 episode 13

The top 20 contestants tried to give their best performance in the episode as the audience now have to vote for the top 12. Some singers also chose to perform on their own songs:

Colin Stough: Pretty Heart Hannah Nicolaisen: Somebody to Love Haven Madison: Mean Girls Iam Tongi: The Winner Takes It All Kaeyra: Bruises Lucy Love: Boulders Mariah Faith: Cry to Me Marybeth Byrd: People Pleaser Matt Wilson: Say You Won't Let Go Megan Danielle: Holy Water Michael Williams: Lose You to Love Me Nailyah Serenity: Baby Love Nutsa: Un-Break My Heart Oliver Steele: Too Soon Olivia Soli: I Surrender Paige Anne: Say Something Tyson Venegas: 180 Warren Peay: Up There Down Here Wé Ani: Skyfall Zachariah Smith: I Want to Know What Love Is

Fans can vote for their favorite singer on the show's application or official website. The voting closes at 9 am ET on Monday, April 24.

The results of the battle between the top 20 for the 12 final spots will be revealed on the next episode of American Idol, which airs on ABC on Monday, April 24, at 8 pm ET. After this, the competition will move onto the top 10 performers, top 7 performers, top 5 performers, and then the finalists. The winner of the competition will get a $250,000 cash prize and a record deal.

