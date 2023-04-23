Where is HunterGirl now? American Idol season 20 runner-up is all set to appear on season 21 episode 13

Popular reality competition series American Idol season 21 is all set to air a brand new episode on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC. It will document the Top 26 contestants performing in front of the judges and the audience, as well as trying to impress viewers back home to earn enough votes to stay in the competition.

On this week's episode of American Idol, season 20 runner-up HunterGirl will grace the stage alongside fellow contestant and season winner Noah Thompson. The country singer has amassed a large fanbase since her debut in the competition and has also released her new single Lonely Outta You.

The alums will share their journeys and will also be seen guiding the contestants.

The hit ABC series has been on the air for over two decades and has been extremely popular amongst the audience. Over the years, many contestants have taken to the stage and become established artists, and HunterGirl has been one of the biggest examples of the same.

American Idol season 20 runner-up HunterGirl will be performing at the Country Concert 2023

Season 20 of American Idol was special. Not only did the installment celebrate two decades of being a legendary competition series, but it also featured some of the best talents so far.

Among them was HunterGirl, whose performance in the audition round stumped the judges. Luke Bryan even proceeded to call her his "favorite female country singer." While she initially received a golden ticket, HunterGirl was asked to perform at Luke's bar in Nashville, where she was handed the season's first platinum ticket.

The ticket allowed the American Idol contestant to skip the Hollywood round of the competition. Not only was she able to rest her voice, but also get a pulse of fellow competitors. HunterGirl eventually marched forward to reach the Final 2 with Noah Thompson and was crowned the runner-up of the season.

The country singer then signed a record deal with BBR Music Group and BMG after they were impressed with HunterGirl's single Red Bird in the competition. Speaking about the same, she told Parade:

“I actually got to meet them whenever we were recording in LA. I didn’t even know who I was talking to. You know, I talk to everybody. They actually came in and listened to ‘Red Bird,’ and then later on after the show, I met them in Nashville. And so, everything happened, and it was amazing. I’ve wanted a record deal since I was a little girl.”

The American Idol contestant told the outlet that she'd been writing constantly since her debut in the competition. In October 2022, she released her first single under the label, called Hometown Out of Me. She also got a chance to open for popular artists like Justin Moore and Pam Tillis.

HunterGirl also co-headlined with season 20 winner Noah Thompson as part of a tour from October to December 2022. She has also performed in several venues across Nashville along with many other artists. The singer announced in November 2022 that she'd be performing at the Country Concert 2023 in July 2023.

The New Year has also brought the American Idol runner-up many more opportunities to perform in a variety of venues. HunterGirl also opened for the popular country singer Lainey Wilson in March 2023.

The upcoming episode of the competition series will be the second time HunterGirl will appear this season. She previously appeared in the initial round and even performed with season 21 contestant Mariah Faith.

In March 2023, HunterGirl released her brand new single Lonely Outta You. She also released details of her upcoming tour from March to August 2023 on social media.

Season 21 of American Idol has been an interesting watch so far. Many contestants have been applauded for their talent in the competition, while others have been sent home after filtering out the top. The installment will continue to test the singers' potential in the upcoming episode.

Don't forget to tune in to this week's episode on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

