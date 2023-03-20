"A bonafide superstar": American Idol fans love Mariah Faith's audition in episode 5

Popular reality competition series American Idol season 21 aired a brand new episode on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC. It documented a fresh set of contestants participating in the next set of auditions. They delivered some of their best skills in hopes of impressing the judges and viewers and getting a golden or platinum ticket to advance to the Hollywood Week round.

On this week's episode of American Idol, Mariah Faith impressed the judges with her soulful singing and range. They were thoroughly impressed and handed her the golden ticket to the next round. Fans echoed the judges' sentiments and loved her voice. One tweeted:

The hit ABC series has been extremely popular amongst the audience. Season 21 of the competition has only begun and viewers have already picked their favorites. The singers perform in front of the legendary judge trio - pop princess Katy Perry, country superstar Luke Bryan and Oscar-winning singer/songwriter Lionel Richie. While some managed to be successful in getting a ticket, others failed to make their mark and headed home.

Mariah Faith gets her golden ticket on American Idol

Tonight's episode of American Idol saw the judges ready to welcome a new set of contestants to the audition rounds. Mariah Faith was the first contestant to make her appearance this week. She had previously auditioned for the competition but never got through. This time, however, it was her well-earned redemption.

The 21 year old singer is from Conway, South Carolina. Ahead of her audition, the singer reflected on her life and her journey. She was 8 years old when she moved to Baltimore and "had a very amazing man come into her life," which was her step-dad. She called him her "No. 1 supporter and best friend."

When her father found out that she could sing, he felt that the American Idol contestant was worthy of a professional training and hence, the family shifted to Baltimore, where Mariah started singing, taking dance and piano lessons. However, during Easter 2019, he suffered a heart attack, which left her mourning the loss of her best friend.

Mairah soon picked up the broken pieces and got back to singing. For her audition, the singer originally chose to sing Vince Gill's Whenever You Come Around. But as she began singing, judge Katy Perry interrupted her and expressed that she was playing safe and should go with a different song. The judge further said:

"I just feel like there is a lion that needs to be let loose in there."

Katy herself suggested that the American Idol contestant should sing Bonnie Rait's I Can't Make You Love Me. The judges kept listening intently as Mariah hit the notes on the song. In the middle of the song, Katy further suggested the contestant ad-lib and when she did, the judges heard and applauded the notes they were waiting for.

Mariah faith @themariahfaith



HOLLYWOOD BABY!!!! WE GOT THE GOLD!!!!!!



Thank you #AmericanIdol AAAAAAAAAAAAAHHHHHHHHOLLYWOOD BABY!!!! WE GOT THE GOLD!!!!!!Thank you @katyperry @lukebryan , & @lionelrichie!!!! This girl is gonna work her tail off to “unleash the beast” and show y’all what I’m working with!!! We did the damn thing y’all AAAAAAAAAAAAAHHHHHHHHOLLYWOOD BABY!!!! WE GOT THE GOLD!!!!!! 😻😻😻😻😻Thank you @katyperry, @lukebryan, & @lionelrichie!!!! This girl is gonna work her tail off to “unleash the beast” and show y’all what I’m working with!!! We did the damn thing y’all 🎉🎉 #AmericanIdol https://t.co/m0x6RzoztB

The judges enjoyed the rest of the performance and had smiles all around. Luke expressed that he had chills throughout Mariah's performance and stated that she was on the "edge of greatness." Lionel said:

"What we just heard is just the tip of the iceberg. But your potential could take you...seriously, all the way."

Katy loved the subtleties in the American Idol contestant's voice and had a natural gospel voice. The judge further said:

"You are a star. You really are. You've got it. One of the most interesting voices this season."

The judges all approved of her performance and handed her the golden ticket to the Hollywood Week round.

Fans loved Mariah Faith on American Idol

Fans took to social media to express their love for Mariah Faith. Check out what they have to say.

Nicholas_Sye @NicholasSye1 Mariah faith sounded amazing, This performance is even better than before #AmericanIdol Mariah faith sounded amazing, This performance is even better than before #AmericanIdol .

Robert Anton @SoUWanaBaSinger #IdolAuditions Mariah Faith, beautiful vocals, steady focus, and so much stage presence. I love her tone. 2nd song was just a lil low and shaky/pitchy but again that gorgeous husky tone. So much potential. Chills when she hit those upper note ad-libs. #AmericanIdol Mariah Faith, beautiful vocals, steady focus, and so much stage presence. I love her tone. 2nd song was just a lil low and shaky/pitchy but again that gorgeous husky tone. So much potential. Chills when she hit those upper note ad-libs. #AmericanIdol #IdolAuditions

Daniel @aarlihn @TheMariahFaith @Americanidol #AmericanIdol Thank God for Mariah's step-dad loving and seeing something in her!!!@TheMariahFaith @Americanidol #Idol Thank God for Mariah's step-dad loving and seeing something in her!!! 😭☀️ @TheMariahFaith @Americanidol #Idol #AmericanIdol

Ryan @ThatOhioKidRyan 🏼 🏼 🏼 ... look forward to hearing more from here! Im all in on @themariahfaith . The whole package. The look, the sound, the personality. All of it🏼 ... look forward to hearing more from here! #AmericanIdol Im all in on @themariahfaith. The whole package. The look, the sound, the personality. All of it 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 ... look forward to hearing more from here! #AmericanIdol

Season 21 of American Idol has seen a huge amount of talent in the form of singers and musicians. As the installment progresses, more contestants will be taking to the stage to display their talent and impress the judges. Viewers will have to stay tuned to witness all of it.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of American Idol next Sunday, March 26, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

