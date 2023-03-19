Who is Carina Deangelo? American Idol season 21 hopeful appeared on TLC's sMothered

American Idol season 21 is set to return with another episode this week and will feature more singers as they try to make it to the next stage of the competition by impressing three iconic singers: Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan.

One of the contestants set to appear on the singing show is Carina Deangelo, who previously appeared on the TLC show sMothered. She is the founder and VP of Eating My Balls.

Tune in on Sunday, March 19, at 8 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of American Idol season 21.

American Idol season 21 contestant Carina Deangelo is from Hawaii

The upcoming American Idol season 21 contestant isn’t unfamiliar with being in front of the camera, as this is not her first reality show. While this is her first singing reality competition, she previously appeared in TLC’s sMothered along with her mother Amy. The singer is from Hawaii and shares a deep connection with her mother.

Their TLC bio reads:

"Their connection goes beyond the present as the two believe they have a spiritual connection and knew each other in a previous life."

During their time on the TLC show, the two went through a hard time as her mother, Amy, wanted to break away from her daughter so the two could pursue healthy and independent romantic relationships.

The season 21 singer is the founder and vice president of Eat My Balls, a small eatery that specializes in meatballs. Her business includes meatballs, meatball subs, and marinara sauce.

While her musical journey hasn’t quite taken off yet, that might change after her time on the ABC show. Viewers can listen to her single, Not Easy to Love, on Spotify, where she has 10 followers and 21 monthly listeners.

In the upcoming episode, she will be joined by:

Fire Willmore - singer and mom from Lawton, Oklahoma Johnny Knox - soulful pop and rock singer from Alabama Kamron Lawson - soulful R&B singer from Beckley, West Virginia Kayleigh Clark - country singer from Sumrall, Mississippi Mariah Faith - singer and hairstylist from Conway, South Carolina Nailyah Serenity - singer, actress, a makeup artist, and an astrologist from Charlotte, North Carolina Ophrah Kablan - jazz and soul singer from Laurens, South Carolina Owen Eckhardt - country singer-songwriter from Broken Arrow, Oklahoma Paige Anne - high school student from Idaho Falls, Idaho. PJAE (Peter Gomez) - pop and R&B singer from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Tori Green - singer and student at Cal State University San Marcos Warren Peay - southern/country rock singer from South Carolina

Season 21 of the American Idol gained the highest viewership

American Idol season 21 premiered on February 19, 2023, and will air episode 5 this week. The ABC show features a three-judge panel that includes Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan as they select who they want to send to Hollywood for the next leg of the race. Serving as the host in season 21 is Ryan Seacrest.

The Wrap reported that “the third week of “American Idol” auditions has hit a new season high in total viewers.” It further stated that episode 3 drew in 7 million total viewers, according to Nielsen live plus seven-day figures.

“With the added bump from digital viewing, the “American Idol” episode received 8.1 million total viewers and scored a 1.37 rating in the key demographic among adults 18-49 after seven days of viewing across linear and digital platforms.”

