Why are fans slamming Kathy in sMothered Season 4 Episode 4? Cause explored

Tonight on sMothered, Cristina complained to Kathy about her being stressed and not going on dates with her husband because of the kids and the expansion project. Cristina had earlier hidden from Kathy that they were expanding the pizza shop. Kathy was angry at her daughter because she was no longer spending time with her.

When Cristina revealed that there wasn't any physical intimacy with her husband, Kathy decided to hold an intervention for her marital life. She invited several people, including Cristina's wedding singer Chuck and the barber who worked in front of Cristina's shop, Shannon, to give her some advice.

Together, they asked Cristina questions about divorce, not having s*x for more than a week and her husband's s*xual needs. Chuck gave her some very awkward advice which embarrassed Cristina.

Cristina felt that her mother had embarrassed her by holding an intervention about her personal life and that she needed to set boundaries with her. sMothered fans agreed with Cristina and felt the intervention was in bad taste.

#smothered Not Kathy calling a town meeting to discuss Cristina’s marriage 🥴 Not Kathy calling a town meeting to discuss Cristina’s marriage 🥴 #smothered https://t.co/jltuafyP94

sMothered fans react slam Kathy for holding an intervention for her daughter

sMothered fans felt that Kathy had invited the most random group of people in town to give her daughter marital advice. They felt that Cristina needed to set some serious boundaries with her mother.

OneOfAKind ♌️ @mstenacious1 Kathy why did you put those people in your daughter business #sMothered Kathy why did you put those people in your daughter business #sMothered

bri @brileighh11 #smothered Wait Kathy called the wedding singer?! Wait Kathy called the wedding singer?! 😭 #smothered https://t.co/pHFosYbpcg

Latoya Thomas @latoyathomas328 Wait a damn minute…the momma has staged a sexual intervention with random people??? #smothered Wait a damn minute…the momma has staged a sexual intervention with random people??? #smothered https://t.co/tEdvV8BFI4

Ivette @eve_215 Kathy is out of control 🤣🤣🤣 not the Barber from across the street #sMothered Kathy is out of control 🤣🤣🤣 not the Barber from across the street #sMothered

bri @brileighh11 This literally is the most random group to get sex advice from. #smothered This literally is the most random group to get sex advice from. #smothered https://t.co/DGXDulxEQQ

#sMothered Kathy with all the advice on how to keep a man. Does Kathy have a man she’s hiding from us?? Kathy with all the advice on how to keep a man. Does Kathy have a man she’s hiding from us??#sMothered

Colin Brinkley @cb_yellowjacket That discussion about Cristina's marriage and sex life was totally awkward!! #sMothered That discussion about Cristina's marriage and sex life was totally awkward!! #sMothered

#smothered I bet Cristina is wondering why Gene Simmons wants to give her marital advice. I bet Cristina is wondering why Gene Simmons wants to give her marital advice. #smothered

What happened on sMothered tonight?

Tonight on sMothered, Laura complained to Lauren about her mother having a backup plan for the baby shower games. Kenny, Lisa's husband, also complained about the same and called them control freaks. Laura was also upset about Lauren's mother's presence in the delivery room and made a big announcement in front of the family without discussing it with Lauren.

She said she planned on getting pregnant one month after the baby was born. Lauren was shocked by the revelation and said they wanted to expand their family but had not thought of doing it the next month. The two fought in front of Lauren's family, and Lisa thought this announcement was just a way to steal attention from her daughter.

Lauren felt that Laura was hypocritical because she always complained about Lauen making decisions without her but now she was doing the same.

The episode description reads,

"Busty bombshells Cathy and Ashley take racy photos together to find men. Kathy throws Cristina a sex intervention with family friends. Angie helps Shay get into her first bra. Laura Leigh drops some big news at Lisa's Sunday dinner."

Fans also met Ashley and Cathy for the first time. The mother-daughter duo took personal photos of each other and revealed that they had their first tattoos together. They also confessed that they had dated each other's partners many times.

Cathy's second-born daughter Samantha was jealous of their bond and said their relationship was incestuous. Cathy and Ashley refused to babysit the kids because they wanted to click each other's dating profile pictures.

Angie bought Shay her first undergarment as a woman. She wanted to support Shay's transformation, but Bridgette, Shay's friend, felt that Angie was overbearing and pushed Shay through her transformation process.

sMothered airs on TLC every Monday at 9 pm ET. Fans can also catch up with fresh episodes of the show on TLC Go.

