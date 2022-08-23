"This is genuinely nauseating": sMothered fans shocked after Paula massages her mother awkwardly to solve their fight 

Tonight on sMothered, Francia fought with Paula about interrupting her date with Chris in the previous episode. Paula said she was afraid she would not see her mother again because of her dating life.

Francia tried to tell her that it would not happen, but Paula asked her to choose between the two activities. The ladies made up with an awkward and sensual massage given by Paula to her mother. Justifying the massage, Francia said that the two needed to communicate physically after a fight.

While receiving the massage, Francia called out Paula for being a B***h because of her actions, and the ladies laughed. The mother-daughter duo later kissed to solidify their relationship.

sMothered fans did not like how they solved fights and felt that it was very nauseating and incestuous.

sMothered fans say the mother-daughter duo's massage was not normal

sMothered fans took to Twitter to express how the entire scene was incestuous and very awkward. They felt their relationship was not that of any normal mother-daughter and slammed them for the same.

This is on the edge of illegality

BlahBlahBlah @3couches Out of all these crazies Paula and her mother are the worst #smothered Out of all these crazies Paula and her mother are the worst #smothered

😘 @_Pooksz Can’t convince me Francia and Paula haven’t done anything sexual together🤮 being close is one thing but their relationship… no ma’am. #smothered Can’t convince me Francia and Paula haven’t done anything sexual together🤮 being close is one thing but their relationship… no ma’am. #smothered

Alyssa Marie @lissylue_97 What I’m witnessing right now with this daughter massaging her mother like this, can not be real, wtffffff 🤯🤯🤯 #smothered What I’m witnessing right now with this daughter massaging her mother like this, can not be real, wtffffff 🤯🤯🤯 #smothered

#sMothered Francia and Paula make me very uncomfortable….like VERY. They look like a dang couple Francia and Paula make me very uncomfortable….like VERY. They look like a dang couple 😫 #sMothered https://t.co/MxW7cbvP9f

A recap of sMothered Season 4 Episode 2

Last week on sMothered, Paula told Francia that she had met someone on a dating site. Francia asked Paula about the details of the date, but she did not say anything. Francia knew Paula did not want to share her mother.

Francia enjoyed her date but felt guilty about leaving Paula home alone. She and Chris bonded over their family but were soon interrupted by Paula. Paula felt that Chris was not a nice man and asked her mother to join her for dinner. Chris asked Francia to go dancing with her, but she refused and left for home. She was furious at her daughter for her behavior.

The episode description reads,

"Jason's father visits and gives Sunhe a piece of his mind. Kathy goes ballistic when Carlo blurts out Cristina's secret. Shay gives Angie all the dirty details of her sex life. Paula stalks her mom and crashes her date."

Jason said he did not feel welcome in his own home, which was why he did not help his girlfriend with their daughter. Sunhe did not like that Jason's mother did not support his relationship. She expected better behavior from Jason's father, but it backfired because he asked Sunhe to move out of Jason's house.

Cristina was worried about expanding the shop, raising her children, and shifting into a new house. She felt that she might have a heart attack because of the stress and hid it from her mother. Kathy was not pleased after hearing the news and said that she was unable to spend time with her daughter because of him. Additionally, Angie took Shay to her first manicure with a friend.

sMothered airs on TLC every Monday at 9 pm ET. Episodes of the show are also made available on TLC Go one day after the television premiere.

