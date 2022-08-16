"Paula def went too far": sMothered fans slam Paula for interrupting her mother's date

Tonight on sMothered, Francia told Paula that she had met someone three weeks ago and was going on a date with him, so she had to turn down Paula's invitation to have dinner with her. Paula did not say anything but Francia understood that she was angry at her.

Paula then asked to be included in their coffee date, but Francia declined the offer by saying it might be weird because this was her first date with Chris. Francia knew that Paula did not want anybody to take away her mother. She told her they might go dancing after the coffee date at her favorite place.

Francia was having a good time with Chris but felt guilty about leaving her daughter alone at home. Paula entered the same coffee shop and joined their table, making things awkward for the couple. Paula felt that she saw through Chris' fake charm and asked her to join her for dinner again.

Chris asked Francia to dance with him, but she denied the offer and went home with her daughter. She was furious at her daughter for interrupting her date and said she would talk with Paula after reaching home.

sMothered fans felt that Paula took it too far by interrupting her mother's date and needed to back off from her mother's dating life.

sMothered fans slam Paula for crashing Francia's coffee date

sMothered fans slammed Paula for crashing her mother's date, despite being told otherwise. Fans felt that Chris had no red flags, as Paula said and that Francia should not have left her date to have dinner with Paula.

Brittany Felicia IFBB Pro @B_FeliciaFit OHHH HELL NO!! Paula is wrong AF for crashing her mothers date. Francis needs to check that girl #smothered OHHH HELL NO!! Paula is wrong AF for crashing her mothers date. Francis needs to check that girl #smothered

RussoHux! @russohux3 #smothered Francia needs to tell her sabotaging daughter to go home and leave her alone!!! #smothered Francia needs to tell her sabotaging daughter to go home and leave her alone!!!

bri @brileighh11 Bitch what red flags? Get these fame thirsty broads off my screen. #smothered Bitch what red flags? Get these fame thirsty broads off my screen. #smothered https://t.co/6RwgcmU6uY

Jeanette Bates @MsAudioJB I can't believe she is letting her daughter ruin her date. I would have sent her clingy ass home and went dancing. #smothered I can't believe she is letting her daughter ruin her date. I would have sent her clingy ass home and went dancing. #smothered

멜리사 Melis @HoneBIs #smothered well mother, you need to tell her to stop. And she won't so she deserves to be alone an miserable. #smothered well mother, you need to tell her to stop. And she won't so she deserves to be alone an miserable.

What happened on sMothered tonight?

Tonight on sMothered, Jason complained about not being welcome at his own home because of Sunhe. Furthermore, Sunhe called Jason's mother a witch for not supporting Angelica and Jason's home.

Later, they had a conversation with Jason's father, who also felt that as a young couple, Jason and Angelica should spend time together alone, which was being interfered with by Sunhe.

Kathy was shocked after learning that Cristina and Carlo were thinking about expanding their shop despite having told Cristina that she should take a break from all the work. Cristina also felt she would be the one doing all the construction work, raising kids, and shifting into a new house.

The episode description reads,

"Jason's father visits and gives Sunhe a piece of his mind; Carlo blurts out Cristina's secret; Shay gives Angie all the dirty details of her sex life; Paula stalks her mum and crashes her date."

Shay and Angie went for the former's first-ever manicure together. They revealed that they had been in a terrible car accident a couple of years back, and that was when Shay stopped leaving the house and developed car anxiety.

The show's fourth season follows the lives of seven mother-daughter duos who are involved in each other's lives. sMothered airs on TLC every Monday at 9 pm ET. Fans can also catch up on fresh episodes of the show on TLC Go.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sayati Das