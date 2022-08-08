Who are Paula and Francia from sMothered Season 4? Meet the new mother-daughter duo from the TLC show

Pasadena mother–daughter duo Francia Peña and Paula Contento are all set to star on TLC’s sMothered, which will air its season 4 on August 8 at 9 pm ET.

Mom Francia and daughter Paula share a very close knit bond and are the first Latinas to join sMothered. The official description of the mother-daughter reads:

“Paula & Francia (new) believe there’s no such thing as boundaries. They dance, party, and sleep nude together—even indulging in the occasional tickle fight. For this pairing, mother-daughter roles are reversed.”

Further talking about how Paula treats her mother, the description reads:

“While Francia’s youthful spirit makes her act like a kid, Paula shoulders the responsibility of making sure that her mother is properly fed and always has a packed lunch. An only child, Paula’s possessiveness over her mother reaches new extremes when she learns that Francia is planning to adopt her niece from Colombia, which leads Paula to put an elaborate plan into motion to derail her journey and keep her at home under her thumb.”

All about Paula and Francia from sMothered Season 4

Season 4 of sMothered will showcase the relationship between mother and daughter Francia Peña and Paula Contento, which will either make the viewers fall in love with them or will make them cringe.

Francia moved to the United States from Columbia in 2004, with her 9-year-old daughter, Paula, who is now an influencer. While speaking to the San Gabriel Valley Tribune about her daughter, Francia said:

“Paula’s an influencer, she has a lot of drive, she keeps saying she wishes she could be more like me, but she already is better. She’s very empathetic. She cares about people the world, always searching for answers. I have people on Instagram tell me how she helped them.”

While they spend a lot of time together, Francia said she's a regular at the Langham hotel while Paula spends her time walking around Old Pasadena, eating at Fleming’s or Sage and shopping at Sephora.

Back then Francia did not speak English, but needed to understand the education system so that she could guide her daughter. She finally learned the language “in my 30’s and fell in love with the Education System in the United States,” as per her Linkedln profile. She is now fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese.

She completed her nursing course from Pasadena City College in 2008 before earning her Bachelor’s degree in Global Business from the University of Phoenix. Earlier this year, Francia received a Leadership Certificate from the Southern California Leadership Network. Professionally, Francia establishes and supports “Collaborative Relationships for Student Success/Educator/Financial Planner.”

The preview clip of sMothered shows Paula and Francia tickling each other and having fun with each other in every way possible. Francia even said:

“There is no other person I have more fun with than my daughter.”

Even for Paula, her mom is her world, and if possible she “would spend all my hours of the day with my mom, naked and in bed.”

Before sMothered, the duo were approached for other reality shows, but they “turned down other offers because we had to travel, or quarantine or live with strangers.”

However, when they were offered sMothered, they grabbed the chance as it “was perfect.” They didn’t have to leave their beloved Pasadena home and puppy Prince. Once they got acquainted with the process, “filming started being less, about a couple of times a month.”

The camera crew became their “family,” who “fed” them and “spoiled” them in every way possible.

The duo also decided to do the show to showcase their bond on screen as it gave them the opportunity to “portray our Colombian culture and how we are as a people.” The reality show also gave Francia a chance “to tell mothers it’s okay to really feel like you can be the best friend of your daughter.”

Tune in sMothered on Monday to watch Paula and Francia’s relationship on the show. The TLC show can also be viewed on discovery+ streaming service.

