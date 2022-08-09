"Get over yourself": sMothered fans slam Paula for being jealous of her younger cousin who lost her mother

Tonight on the season premiere of sMothered, fans met a new mother-daughter duo, Francia and Paula. Francia is 46 years old, while Paula is 27. The ladies shared that they always hang out together and are super close.

Francia shared that it was common to see each other naked in Columbian culture, so the ladies often did the same. Paula also mentioned how a perfect day for her would be lying naked with her mother all day in bed.

Francia shared the unfortunate news of her sister passing away a year and a half ago due to stomach cancer. Francia further said that she was adopting her late sister's daughter Alejandra from Columbia.

Paula shared that she was an only child and had never shared her mother with anyone. She was afraid that Francia might forget about her and that she would be replaced. Francia explained that they would raise the child together and things would not change in their relationship, but Paula was not convinced.

She felt that adopting Alejandra would affect their relationship and that she was not ready to share her mother with anyone. She felt things were already changing as Francia refused to spend time with Paula as she wanted to work on the adoption process.

sMothered fans were shocked by her statements and felt that it was weird that Paula, a grown woman, was jealous of her little cousin.

bri @brileighh11 Girl you’re grown.. worrying about your cousin who’s own mother just passed stealing your mom? Get over yourself #smothered Girl you’re grown.. worrying about your cousin who’s own mother just passed stealing your mom? Get over yourself #smothered https://t.co/88ewHEcZeR

Shawna Dena’ @itsshawnababy So wait the mother in this situation isn’t smothering but it’s the daughter! Sis is having a fit because her little cousin is now coming to live with them #smothered So wait the mother in this situation isn’t smothering but it’s the daughter! Sis is having a fit because her little cousin is now coming to live with them #smothered

sMothered fans slam Paula for not wanting to share her mother

sMothered fans took to Twitter to express their concerns for Alejandra and slammed Paula, a 27-year-old grown woman, for getting jealous of her younger cousin, who had recently faced a significant loss.

💕Sonya D F.💕 @simplyonesonya Not this grown ass woman being scared of a literal child who needs a parent taking her mom away #smothered Not this grown ass woman being scared of a literal child who needs a parent taking her mom away #smothered

BlahBlahBlah @3couches Don’t tell me you jealous of this child #smothered Don’t tell me you jealous of this child #smothered https://t.co/8DiRY6irmf

Lisa Simpson @lisa_toes Poor Alejandra lost her mom to cancer and is going to have to fight for attention with a grown ass woman… #sMothered Poor Alejandra lost her mom to cancer and is going to have to fight for attention with a grown ass woman… #sMothered https://t.co/IMYI4xsm73

dont be like all uncool @dontactivateme Well this daughter is an asshole. Your little cousin lost her mom to cancer!! What a horrible human #sMothered Well this daughter is an asshole. Your little cousin lost her mom to cancer!! What a horrible human #sMothered

Ivette @eve_215 Ew I hope they're not naked around Alejandra #smothered Ew I hope they're not naked around Alejandra #smothered

calley_b @calley_b You are 27 years old. You must be kidding. #smothered You are 27 years old. You must be kidding. #smothered

What happened on sMothered tonight?

Tonight on sMothered Season 4 premiere, fans met Christina and Kathy again. Kathy helped Christina pack up her stuff and complained about not being in the pictures present in her house.

The mother-daughter duo shared that Christina and her husband Carlos had bought a new home just four houses down the block. Kathy also said she could easily look into Christina's house with binoculars.

Carlos said that was where he drew the line between Christina and Kathy's bond. The mother-daughter pair had previously bought a house together, which infuriated Carlos and consequently forced him to buy a property with his wife.

They taunted Carlos for not helping with the move. Kathy shared that she even used to pick up Christina from college just like the parent of a school-going child.

The episode description reads,

"Mother Francia and daughter Paula love to cook naked together. Angie teaches her newly transitioned daughter, Shay, to shave her legs. Cristina is hiding something from her mom, Kathy. Sunhe grills Angelica about her future with Jason."

Fans met with a new mother-daughter duo, Shay and Angie. Shay is a 23-year-old transwoman, and Angie taught her how to shave her legs for the first time. Angie's husband asked her to tell Shay to move out, but she refused, saying that the world was cruel to a transwoman.

sMothered airs on TLC every Monday at 9 pm ET.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sayati Das