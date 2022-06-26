Who is Fuschia Anne Ravena? Cebu transwoman named Miss International Queen 2022

Cebu transwoman Fuschia Anne Ravena has been crowned the new Miss International Queen 2022. The 27-year-old managed to make Pride Month extra special in the Philippines as she won the title. The event was organized in Thailand on Saturday, June 25.

Fuschia Anne Ravena bested 22 other contestants, including Miss Colombia Jasmine Jimenez, who was crowned the first runner-up, and Miss France Aela Chanel, who won the second runner-up. With this, Fuschia Anne Ravena becomes the third Filipina to win the pageant. Before her, Kevin Balot won in 2012 and Tixia Maristela took the crown in 2015.

This pageant is considered to be the world’s top beauty pageant for transgender women. Fuschia Anne Ravena won the hearts of the judges by answering the question to pageant’s advocacy and the quality she would inculcate if she wins the pageant. To this, she answered:

“I will start it by influencing other people to spread love, peace and unity to have world equality because after all we live under one sky. And we breath the same air. And we all live from differences where love is universal.”

Without a doubt, Fuschia Anne Ravena won the hearts of people, as the audience was cheering for the International Queen 2022. What moved the judges the most was Fuschia’s discussion about the importance of being a transgender queen in society. She said:

“To be a transgender queen is to inspire other people and to do good things to everyone. Because I always think that the most beautiful asset of being a human and being a transwoman is not just a head full of knowledge. It should be the heart full of love and respect, and ear that is ready to listen and a hand that is willing to help other people.”

Who is Fuschia Anne Ravena?

A business owner by profession, Fuschia Anne Ravena dreamt of becoming a trans queen for a long time, and she was finally crowned the Miss International Queen 2022. Speaking about her transition, Ravena told how it took 5 years to complete her transition. She said:

“I started my transition when I joined Queen of Cebu in 2013. I was inspired by my best friend. I see her so feminine, it challenged me a lot because it cost me money to undergo Hormone Replacement therapy, and I’m so grateful because my family is very supportive in everything that I do.”

squishy namjoon⁷ 🐨🌿✨ @SquishyNamjoon7



HAPPY PRIDE, PHILIPPINES! 🏳️‍



#MissinternationalQueen2022 Fuschia Anne Ravena is the third Filipina to win the pageant following Kevin Balot (2012) and Trixie Maristela (2015).HAPPY PRIDE, PHILIPPINES! 🏳️‍ Fuschia Anne Ravena is the third Filipina to win the pageant following Kevin Balot (2012) and Trixie Maristela (2015). 🇵🇭👑HAPPY PRIDE, PHILIPPINES! 🏳️‍🌈 #MissinternationalQueen2022 https://t.co/LDklVQeoev

The trans queen has a poultry business, but in reality, she always wanted to join beauty pageants. Before winning Miss International Queen 2022, she also participated in the Miss International Queen Philippines and won the title for the same.

Prior to this, she was one of the grand finalists for Super Sireyna 2018, however, she did not win the title but won the Super Costume award. Seeing her compassion and talent, fans from all over the world are congratulating her on the win.

Ademar Estremos @ademar_estremos Happy Pride everyone, congratulation to Miss International Queen 2022 Miss Fuschia Ann Ravena from Philippines Happy Pride everyone, congratulation to Miss International Queen 2022 Miss Fuschia Ann Ravena from Philippines

Tin Tin @tin_patch

FUSCHIA ANNE RAVENA MISS INTERNATIONAL QUEEN 2022FUSCHIA ANNE RAVENA MISS INTERNATIONAL QUEEN 2022👑FUSCHIA ANNE RAVENA 🇵🇭 https://t.co/szoAlEi6Ra

Miss Grand International 2020 First Runner-Up Samantha Bernardo, Binibining Pilipinas International 2021 winner Hannah Arnold and fashion designer Jojo Bragais were among the judges on the show who voted for Ravena to win.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far