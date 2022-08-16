"Yes Jurgen tell her": sMothered fans praise Jason's father for asking Sunhe to move out of his son's house

Tonight on sMothered, Sunhe and Angelica met Jason's father, Jurgen, for lunch. Sunhe said she did not like Jason's mother's denial of Angelica's relationship with her son. She further said that she would not tolerate any disrespect from his father. On the other hand, Jason was happy to learn someone was finally on his side.

Jason's father laughed after seeing Sunhe at Jason's home and said the 'ladies' were still there. Jurgen felt that Jason wanted to spend more time with Angelica.

When Sunhe asked about the home's decoration, Jason's father said the house was overdecorated. Sunhe was disappointed by his reaction because she had spent money decorating the house and cleaning it for a baby to live in the home.

To add to the drama, Jason did not tell his father that he was not getting married. Angelica confronted him about it, but he said the situation was too fluid to tell anyone. Jurgen told Sunhe she was an obstacle for the happy young couple and felt Sunhe needed to move out of Jason's house.

Sunhe felt that Jason was a coward, and she would have hit him if his father had not been there. Jurgen said that Jason was uncomfortable with Sunhe's presence in the house and that he had reached his breaking point. He told Sunhe that he had nothing negative against Angelica, but Sunhe needed to give the young couple some time.

He politely asked her when she would move out of his son's house, but Sunhe said she and her daughter were a packaged deal.

sMothered fans praised Jason's father for boldly asking Sunhe to move out of his son's house

Ivette @eve_215 🏽 🏽 🏽#sMothered Yes Jurgen tell her Yes Jurgen tell her 👏🏽 👏🏽👏🏽#sMothered

sMothered fans cheer for Jurgen as he confronts Sunhe

sMothered fans praised Jurgen for his straightforward questions towards Sunhe and felt she needed to move out to let her daughter's relationship heal.

LiveSimply,LoveSimply @LittleSylvania #smothered So, SunHe pack your bags & go. Jason needs to put his foot down, SunHe leave or let them both go & he file for custody of the baby. He’s got all the proof he needs, let a judge see this show. #smothered So, SunHe pack your bags & go. Jason needs to put his foot down, SunHe leave or let them both go & he file for custody of the baby. He’s got all the proof he needs, let a judge see this show.

Flying Pigs @PigsBFlying



Who switched "tacky" and "classy" in her dictionary? Jurgen is right - it's straight trash.



#smothered Sunhe decorated the whole house? And she thinks it's classy?Who switched "tacky" and "classy" in her dictionary? Jurgen is right - it's straight trash. Sunhe decorated the whole house? And she thinks it's classy?Who switched "tacky" and "classy" in her dictionary? Jurgen is right - it's straight trash.#smothered

Shawna Dena’ @itsshawnababy Jason daddy basically told Sunhe she needs to get out 🤣🤣 #smothered Jason daddy basically told Sunhe she needs to get out 🤣🤣 #smothered

A recap of sMothered Season 4 premiere

Last week on sMothered, Sunhe and Angelica went for drinks together and talked about not being able to spend alone time because of Angelica's daughter, Amara. Angelica revealed that much like her upbringing, Amara also bathed in the same water Sunhe used. Angelica also revealed that she was still in a relationship with Jason but had broken up her engagement.

Paula and Francia said they shared a solid bond and were naked most of the time together. Francia stated that she was in the middle of the adoption process of her niece as Francia's sister had passed away due to cancer.

Paula was afraid of sharing her mother with anyone since she had always been an only child. Francia told her not to worry as the mother-daughter duo would raise the little girl together.

The episode description reads,

"Mother Francia and daughter Paula love to cook naked together; Angie teaches her newly transitioned daughter, Shay, to shave her legs; Cristina is hiding something from her mom, Kathy; Sunhe grills Angelica about her future with Jason."

Fans also met Shay, the show's first transgender daughter, who came out as a transwoman when she was 22 years old. Shay revealed that she wanted to go all out to become a woman. Her mother, Angie, wanted to do everything she could to protect her from the outside world, and as a start, she taught her daughter how to shave.

Sunhe further said that Jason was not the right man for her. She also called Jason a babysitter because he did not do much for his own daughter. Jason pointed out that Sunhe was still living under his roof, but Sunhe said she was no longer a guest because of the work she did in the house. Jason felt it was more of Sunhe's decision to break off the engagement than his ex-fiancé.

sMothered features seven mother-daughter duos who are involved in each other's lives. The popular TLC show airs every Monday at 9 pm ET.

