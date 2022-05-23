Why do fans think judges were biased toward country singer HunterGirl when making her an American Idol finalist?

The much-awaited season finale of American Idol is currently airing on ABC. The Top 3 contestants are currently performing one final time to impress the country and get enough votes to win the competition. The evening is set to be a star-studded event with many renowned singers and Idol alumni gracing the stage alongside the fan-favorite contestants.

While fans are essentially happy with their Top 3 (Leah Marlene, Noah Thompson, and HunterGirl), the country music star has been garnering some criticism because of judges' supposed bias towards her in the competition.

Last week saw some tough eliminations on American Idol. The Top 5 contestants gave their all to try and move forward in the competition, but the journey in the competition came to an end for Nicolina Bozzo and Fritz Hager. However, fans deemed them worthy of great musical careers.

Fans react to American Idol finalist, country singer HunterGirl

While HunterGirl has been a fan favorite this season, many fans have criticized American Idol and the judges for being biased towards the contestant. They also slammed the show for bringing in more country music stars (when compared to the other genres) and took to social media to express the same.

IG: RealDJYoshi @DJYoshi #AmericanIdol I've lost all faith in Amwrica voting for American Idol. That Hunter Girl performance was HORRIBLE. I would NOT play that version on yhe radio, at a show or anywhere. Fritz, Nicolina and Christian deserve the finale #idol I've lost all faith in Amwrica voting for American Idol. That Hunter Girl performance was HORRIBLE. I would NOT play that version on yhe radio, at a show or anywhere. Fritz, Nicolina and Christian deserve the finale #idol #AmericanIdol

Krissy @Krissyy17 #TeamNoah #teamanyonebuthuntergirl So sick of these judges constantly praising huntergirl. Glad this is the last week i have to hear it #AmericanIdol So sick of these judges constantly praising huntergirl. Glad this is the last week i have to hear it #AmericanIdol #TeamNoah #teamanyonebuthuntergirl

Sarah B. @sahmomwithnojob Of course @lukebryan picked Hunter Girl! We get it-you want her to win! It started when you let her sing at your bar! #AmericanIdol Of course @lukebryan picked Hunter Girl! We get it-you want her to win! It started when you let her sing at your bar! #AmericanIdol

Tyler 🌷 @TyHelC I stg if Hunter Girl wins because she’s country, got to sing at Luke’s bar, and got the platinum ticket I will never watch #americanidol again. There was amazing talent this year and they threw most of it away. I stg if Hunter Girl wins because she’s country, got to sing at Luke’s bar, and got the platinum ticket I will never watch #americanidol again. There was amazing talent this year and they threw most of it away.

Baron Von Awesome @CappyD

#AmericanIdol @Fashion_Nexus If we are talking about people taking the easy way out, lets talk about Huntergirl singing nothing but country songs all season while others tackled different genres. @Fashion_Nexus If we are talking about people taking the easy way out, lets talk about Huntergirl singing nothing but country songs all season while others tackled different genres.#AmericanIdol

Mike @MissouriJayhawk I'm sorry but this Hunter Girl is not that good. #AmericanIdol I'm sorry but this Hunter Girl is not that good. #AmericanIdol

Allison @Daviesallison1A Me to the people who vote for Huntergirl #AmericanIdol Me to the people who vote for Huntergirl #AmericanIdol https://t.co/DfL82A241O

Mikayla Meeks @MikaylaMeeks They literally recruited Hunter Girl and her sound isn’t even that great. Leah Marlene has been so real and beautifully talented in many ways. Come on #AmericanIdol !!!!!! They literally recruited Hunter Girl and her sound isn’t even that great. Leah Marlene has been so real and beautifully talented in many ways. Come on #AmericanIdol !!!!!!

A look back at HunterGirl's journey on the reality singing competition

From the moment the American Idol judges saw HunterGirl cover the Rascal Flatts song Riot during the audition round, they knew that she was going to go far in the competition. Luke Bryan even deemed her a "new age Miranda Lambert.”

HunterGirl was the first contestant to get the much-coveted platinum ticket, and she also had the opportunity to perform at Luke Bryan’s 32 Bridge in Downtown Nashville. The judge said:

“It’s my fifth year doing this, and that is my favorite female country voice I’ve heard in five years."

After taking to the stage singing Lambert’s Bluebird, she received a big surprise that changed her life. She received a platinum ticket from the judges that enabled her to sit out the Hollywood Week round. Katy Perry said:

“This not only means you get to go to Hollywood, but you get to relax for one day, rest your voice, and size up the competition and figure out how to become the next American Idol."

Throughout her journey in Season 20 of the show, the platinum ticket recipient covered many songs by legendary singers, including Ashley McBryde’s Girl Goin’ Nowhere, Miranda Lambert’s Vice, Carie Underwood's Undo It, Fleetwood Mac’s Dreams, Rascal Flatts’ Banjo, and more.

HunterGirl continues to keep her fighting spirit strong as a finalist in the reality singing competition. She has a strong contestant to compete against in Noah Thompson, and it remains to be seen if she will be able to add another country music crown to the franchise.

Season 20 of the competition saw some incredible contestants showcase their talent from the audition round to the finale. Now that the final results will be announced soon, viewers are looking forward to finding out who takes the crown. Readers can keep watching American Idol on ABC to find out.

Edited by Siddharth Satish