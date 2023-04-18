"That was not good at all": Elijah McCormick's Top 26 performance leaves American Idol fans unimpressed

Popular reality competition series American Idol season 21 aired a brand new episode on Monday, April 17, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC. It documented the remaining chosen contestants from the Showstopper round performing in front of the judges and a large live audience at Disney's Aulani Resort and Spa. They delivered their best in hopes of impressing and earning votes from America.

On this week's episode of American Idol, platinum ticket winner Elijah McCormick took to the stage to deliver his best performance. Although he received immense cheers from the live audience, fans back at home were left unimpressed. One tweeted:

The hit ABC series has been extremely popular amongst the audience over the two-decade period that it has been on the air. Many talented contestants who have taken to the stage have gone on to become successful artists with a massive global fan base.

Season 21 of the competition saw many up-and-coming artists perform in front of the legendary judge trio - pop princess Katy Perry, Oscar-winning singer/songwriter Lionel Richie and country superstar Luke Bryan. While some impressed them, others failed to make their mark and had to head home.

Elijah McCormick delivers an impressive performance on American Idol

Tonight's episode of American Idol saw the Top 26 contestants getting ready for the second round of selections for the Top 20 of the competition. Considering this was the final chance to make it forward, they gave it their all to impress viewers back home and earn their votes. The singers were also accompanied by a live band and performed in front of a large live audience.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Disney's Aulani Resort in Hawaii Part #2, reads:

"Idol waves aloha to Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii, wrapping up two nights of incredible performances. GRAMMY® Award-nominated artist Noah Cyrus serves as mentor, offering advice to contestants hoping to earn America’s vote."

Elijah McCormick, who won America's platinum ticket earlier this American Idol season, took to the stage to shine. He promised to give his best and have fun. As soon as he got on the stage, he engaged with the audience, who responded with great applause.

For the Top 26 round of the competition, the contestant performed Good Vibes by Chris Janson. Not only the audience, but even the guest mentor for the night, Noah Cyrus, accompanied the live audience to applaud Elijah. At one point during his performance, he also gestured to the audience to wave their hands, and they obliged.

The American Idol judges seemed to thoroughly enjoy the performance as they were all smiles looking at each other. Throughout the rest of his performance, the singer delivered incredibly high notes and brezzed through the softer ones as well. His performance received tremendous cheers and applause from the audience.

Fans left unimpressed with Elijah McCormick's performance on American Idol

Fans took to social media to express their disappointment with Elijah's performance. Check it out.

~*Tavia*~ @ItsTaviBaby24 And it begins… Elijah this song ain’t it smh #AmericanIdol And it begins… Elijah this song ain’t it smh #AmericanIdol

john smithneil @JSmithneil platinum ticket winner was really bust this year. none of them look like they can win ..elijah average at best #AmericanIdol platinum ticket winner was really bust this year. none of them look like they can win ..elijah average at best #AmericanIdol

Open Neon @TheOpenNeon #Americanidol #idol ELIJAH.... BRUH WHAT WAS THAT? NOT GOOD AT ALL.... GOOD VIBES BAD RESULT UNFORTUNATELY ROOTIN FOR U THOUGH. #Americanidol #idol ELIJAH.... BRUH WHAT WAS THAT? NOT GOOD AT ALL.... GOOD VIBES BAD RESULT UNFORTUNATELY ROOTIN FOR U THOUGH. https://t.co/5W1RdxPir6

YoungRichSkinny #Maxxine4SmackDown @YoungRichSkinn2 They are ruining these contestants trying to turn this into a Coachella concert instead of focusing on being a singing competition #AmericanIdol They are ruining these contestants trying to turn this into a Coachella concert instead of focusing on being a singing competition #AmericanIdol

#AmericanIdol Elijah audition was so good. What happened? Elijah audition was so good. What happened? #AmericanIdol

Some fans even felt that Elijah's song choice wasn't the best. Check it out.

Who’s picking these songs!?

#AmericanIdol Unpopular Opinion: Elijah McCormick isn’t the best in the competitionWho’s picking these songs!? Unpopular Opinion: Elijah McCormick isn’t the best in the competition Who’s picking these songs!?#AmericanIdol

Season 21 of American Idol is only getting interesting with each passing episode. As the installment progresses, the contestants will be tested on tougher challenges. They will have to consistently prove their mettle to ensure their safety and keep moving forward in the competition.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode next Sunday, April 23, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

