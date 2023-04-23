Where is Smokey Robinson from? Motown legend all set to appear on American Idol season 21 episode 13

Popular reality competition series American Idol season 21 is all set to air a brand new episode on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC. It will document the Top 26 contestants performing in front of the judges and the audience to earn enough votes from viewers and make it to the Top 20.

The upcoming American Idol episode will feature a few guest appearances, one among which includes Soul and Motown legend Smokey Robinson. The American singer, songwriter, and record producer was born and raised in Detroit, Michigan, and is the founder and lead singer of The Miracles. He is all set to deliver an iconic performance in the episode.

American Idol @AmericanIdol #IDOL Find out the Top 20 and VOTE again for your faves tomorrow!! It’s all happening!!! Find out the Top 20 and VOTE again for your faves tomorrow!! It’s all happening!!! 👋😱😘 #IDOL https://t.co/Z0MOMM6xjs

The hit ABC series has been extremely popular amongst the audience over the past two decades that it has been on the air. Many contestants who have taken to the stage have established themselves as successful artists with a global fanbase.

Season 21 of the competition sees the contestants perform in front of judges - Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie.

Smokey Robinson will be performing on American Idol season 21

Season 21 of American Idol has witnessed a lot of talent this time around. While the contestants have been delivering incredible performances, the show has also witnessed many alumni and guest mentors guiding the singers on their stage presence, song choices, and vocals.

The upcoming episode will see Soul and Motown legend Smokey Robinson grace the stage and perform iconic numbers from his career. The judges, contestants, live audience, and viewers back at home are set to witness a performance worth remembering for a long time.

American Idol season 20 winner Noah Thompson and runner-up HunterGirl are also set to take to the stage to perform together. They will also be seen guiding contestants in their performances and sharing their journey on the show.

American Idol guest performer Smokey Robinson is a living legend

Smokey Robinson founded The Miracles while he was still in high school. A gifted singer-songwriter, he was the one who planted the idea of beginning a Motown record industry to former legendary record producer Berry Gordy. The Miracles was the first group under the Motown recording label.

The Miracles became an extremely successful group in the R&B genre during their existence. Some of their most popular and well-renowned songs include Shop Around, The Tracks of My Tears, You’ve Really Got a Hold on Me, Ooo Baby Baby, and several others.

The group dominated the music industry in the 1960s and 1970s. According to his official website, Smokey became the Vice President of Motown Records serving as an in-house producer, talent scout, and songwriter.

The singer eventually quit the group in 1972 to pursue his solo career. Smokey delivered several iconic songs, including Just to See Her, Cruisin, Quiet Storm, and Being with You, among several others.

The American Idol guest performer remained the Vice President of Motown Records until the sale of the company. He then focused on his solo career, touring the world and releasing many successful albums. The legend's four-decade career includes sold-out tour audiences and over 40,000 songs to his credit.

Smokey has not only contributed immensely to The Miracles but has also written and produced songs for other legendary Motown stars, including The Temptations, Mary Wells, Brenda Holloway, Marvin Gaye, and many others.

Over his career span, the American Idol guest has received numerous prestigious recognitions, including the Grammy Living Legend Award, NARAS Lifetime Achievement Award, National Medal of Arts Award from the President of the United States, and Honorary Doctorate (Howard University), Kennedy Center Honors.

Smokey was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987.

Season 21 of American Idol has been an interesting watch so far. As the installment progresses, the contestants will face even tougher challenges, which will test their musical abilities. Viewers will have to stay tuned to see who makes it forward in the competition.

Don't forget to tune in to this week's episode on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

