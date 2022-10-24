How old is Berry Gordy? MoTown records founder pays tribute as younger brother Robert dies aged 91 

Well-known record executive and songwriter Berry Gordy recently paid tribute to his younger brother Robert Louis Gordy Sr., who passed away on October 21 at his residence in Marina del Rey, California.

A Sunday news release from Universal Music Enterprises revealed that Robert was 91 years old and that he died from natural causes. Berry stated:

“He was absolutely the best lil’ brother anyone could ever hope for. His ability to succeed at whatever he attempted or that I threw his way, amazed me over the years. I will miss his love, his support, and his loyalty.”

Detailed information on Robert’s funeral has not yet been disclosed, and donations in his memory can be made instead of flowers to the Motown Museum.

In brief, about Berry Gordy

Born on November 28, 1929, Berry Gordy III, also known as Berry Gordy Jr. is 92 years old. He is known as the composer of various songs like Lonely Teardrops, That’s Why, Do You Love Me, and more.

Berry became interested in music after writing a few songs and then opened a record store. He then got in touch with Al Green, the owner of the Flame Show Bar Talent Club, where Berry met Jackie Wilson. Wilson’s song Reet Petite, which went on to become a big hit, was written by Berry. They then collaborated on six more songs.

Berry Gordy discovered the Miracles in 1957 and started building a portfolio of successful artists. He then launched a record company called Tamla Records in January 1959 and they produced songs like Come to Me.

Tamla and Motown then formed a new company together, Motown Record Corporation, and Berry signed singer Mary Wells, who became a popular star for the label. He continued to sign artists like The Supremes, Marvin Gaye, the Temptations, Jimmy Ruffin, and more.

He was a producer of films like Lady Sings the Blues, Mahogany, The Bingo Long Travelling All-Stars & Motor Kings, and The Last Dragon.

Everything known about Robert Gordy

Born on July 15, 1931, Robert Gordy was a songwriter, music publishing executive, and recording artist. He initially pursued a career in boxing.

He was a recording artist for a brief period and delivered a small hit with the song Everyone Was There. The song reached the 96th spot on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1958. He recorded two more singles – Small Sad Sam and Hold On Pearl.

He joined Motown’s publishing arm Jobete Music Publishing in 1961. He became Jobete’s general manager and vice president in 1965. He co-wrote various songs for Motown artists and also played the role of Hawk in the 1972 film Lady Sings the Blues. He continued working at Jobete until 1985.

Robert’s survivors include his three children – Roxanna Wright, Rodney Gordy, and Fuller Gordy.

