Why was Katy Perry booed on American Idol season 21? Fans left divided over the judge's feedback to Nutsa 

Popular reality competition series American Idol season 21 aired a brand new episode on Monday, April 17, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC. It documented the remaining contestants chosen in the Showstoppers round of the competition to perform in front of the judges and live audience at Disney's Aulani Resort and Spa. They delivered their best performances to earn enough votes from America.

On this week's episode of American Idol, Katy Perry was booed by the live audience for her feedback about Nutsa. After the latter's performance, the judge asked the singer not to bring the "glitter" with her next time. The live audience, however, didn't agree with Katy.

The hit ABC series has been on the air for over two decades and has been extremely popular amongst the audience. Over the years, many contestants have taken to the stage to deliver impressive performances and establish themselves as successful singers and musicians.

Season 21 of the competition saw many up-and-coming contestants perform in front of the iconic judge trio - pop princess Katy Perry, Oscar-winning singer/songwriter Lionel Richie, and country superstar Luke Bryan.

Katy Perry's feedback about Nutsa did not sit well with American Idol fans

Tonight's episode of American Idol saw the Top 26 contestants getting ready for a brand new day of performances. The second set of contestants performed in the Top 26 round and were accompanied by a live band and a large live audience. The singers were also guided by guest mentor Noah Cyrus.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Disney's Aulani Resort in Hawaii Part #2, read:

"Idol waves aloha to Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii, wrapping up two nights of incredible performances. GRAMMY Award-nominated artist Noah Cyrus serves as mentor, offering advice to contestants hoping to earn America’s vote."

In the American Idol episode, Nutsa took to the stage to deliver an extremely energetic performance. She performed Paris (Ooh La La) by Grace Potter and the Nocturnals. Throughout her performance, she exuded diva energy and performed a range of dance moves, engaging the crowd to their fullest extent.

The judges were stunned throughout the course of the performance. Nutsa brought in a lot of energy, action, and different dynamics alongside her rendition of the song. The contestant made a strong statement amongst the live audience, who received her performance with cheers and tremendous applause.

After the American Idol contestant's performance, the judges took some time to reflect before giving their feedback. Katy Perry said:

"Every time you take the stage, it’s like you glitter bomb the stage. Listen... I think that one thing that I personally would like to see from you is not one piece of glitter the next time. I know that’s gonna be hard."

The live audience at Disney's Aulani Resort and Spa, however, didn't agree with Katy's feedback to Nutsa and began to boo her. Fellow judge Luke Bryan began laughing about the situation.

The American Idol judge recognized her first ever criticism from the audience and said:

"OK first time in six seasons, woohoo!"

Fans left divided over Katy Perry's comment towards Nutsa on American Idol

Fans took to social media to express their opinions about the judge's feedback. While some agreed with Katy's comments, others criticized the judge.

𝕊𝕙𝕖𝕝𝕓𝕪 💙💚 @seasonalOREO No glitter next time? I feel like that’s rich coming from Katy. #AmericanIdol No glitter next time? I feel like that’s rich coming from Katy. #AmericanIdol

Kay @itsjustustyles #americanidol Katy perry is so blatantly jealous of Nutsa it’s embarrassing at this point Katy perry is so blatantly jealous of Nutsa it’s embarrassing at this point😭 #americanidol

𝕊𝕙𝕖𝕝𝕓𝕪 💙💚 @seasonalOREO The difference between Lionel and Katy’s reactions to Nutsa’s performance are so funny. #AmericanIdol The difference between Lionel and Katy’s reactions to Nutsa’s performance are so funny. #AmericanIdol

Morgan Fights Pain @morganlr102 Katy said that was the first time she got booed as if the internet hasn’t been hating on her all season.. Katy said that was the first time she got booed as if the internet hasn’t been hating on her all season.. #americanidol 😂Katy said that was the first time she got booed as if the internet hasn’t been hating on her all season.. #americanidol

Some fans agreed with Katy Perry's comments as they were disappointed by Nutsa's performance.

Seán @sean637

#AmericanIdol I agree with Katy. Why does she need to dress like this every week? I agree with Katy. Why does she need to dress like this every week?#AmericanIdol

Daisy @DaisyLou2320 #americanidol Nutsa is trying to be gracious and humble now after Katy told her to get some grace. Forget the glitter, can she sing anything softly and with emotion? Everything is the karaoke belting out version. #americanidol Nutsa is trying to be gracious and humble now after Katy told her to get some grace. Forget the glitter, can she sing anything softly and with emotion? Everything is the karaoke belting out version.

Season 21 of American Idol has been an interesting watch so far. As the installment progresses, contestants will have to keep proving their musical abilities in a variety of challenges to impress voters and keep moving forward to make it to the Top 20.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode next Sunday, April 23, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

