What did Travis Kelce say about Katy Perry? Footballer chooses to marry Katy over Taylor Swift in resurfaced video

Travis Kelce, the National Football League player, recently went viral over a 2016 clip where he had to choose which woman he would "Kiss, Marry, Kill" between Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, and Ariana Grande.

The old video from an interview with Afterbuzz TV resurfaced this week, as per Billboard. He decided to kill Grande, marry Perry, and kiss Swift. In an interesting turn of events, Kelce went on to date Taylor more than six years after that interview was done.

The video began circulating again after both Kelce and Perry were spotted at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour stop in Sydney, Australia, on Friday, February 23, 2024.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been reported to be dating since September 2023 when the singer first attended a Kansas City Chiefs game to cheer on the tight end. The couple has become a viral topic among football fans and Swifties.

On February 23, Travis Kelce was spotted laughing and enjoying his partner's Eras Tour concert in Sydney. He was standing near Katy Perry, who formerly had a public rivalry with Swift, as per Hot New Hip Hop. The Roar singer went viral for singing along and dancing at Accor Stadium to Bad Blood, which is widely believed to be about the two women’s feud.

Netizens took the opportunity to point out that Travis Kelce had previously mentioned Taylor Swift and Katy Perry in a 2016 interview video, long before knowing either of them. In the viral clip, the NFL star was asked to play a game "Kiss, Marry, Kill" where the host gave him three names, Katy, Ariana, and Taylor, as per USA Today.

The guest then chose which of the three they would hypothetically kiss, marry or kill. Travis replied,

"So what is it? Taylor... Ariana is kill, unfortunately. I love you but you're... you're gone. And then uh, Taylor Swift would be The Kiss. And uh Katy... wait what was the last one? Katy Perry. Yeah Katy Perry would be Marry."

Both Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have attended each other's events, NFL games, and Eras Tour performances. She was present cheering for him at the Super Bowl game when the Chiefs won their second straight title, 25-22 over the San Francisco 49ers in overtime, as per CBS News.

Travis, on the other hand, is known to watch Swift's shows from the VIP tent as his superstar girlfriend commands the stage. Several fan videos have captured him exchanging friendship bracelets, interacting with the crowd, and dancing along to the pop star's three-hour shows, as per Complex.

Katy Perry enjoyed the concert alongside Kelce and later clicked a sweet picture with Taylor Swift backstage. The pair were all smiles posing close to each other for the selfie. Perry posted the picture later on Friday night, with the caption,

"Got to see an old friend shine tonight ♥️✨"

The carousel also had pictures and videos of Katy watching the show, and singing the lyrics. She was accompanied by British singer Rita Ora, as per Billboard.