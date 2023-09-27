Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce enjoy private dinner after football game win

On Sunday, September 26, 2023, following the Kansas City Chiefs' victory over the Chicago Bears, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were photographed having dinner together in a private setting. Swift, a Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, and Kelce, a tight end who won the Super Bowl, have been linked for a while, but this is the first time they have been spotted together in public.

Entertainment Tonight revealed that following the game, Kelce invited Swift and his teammates to a private party at the Prime Social Rooftop restaurant in Kansas City. Customers already seated at the restaurant were reportedly shocked to discover themselves being asked to vacate after their food was given to them in takeout boxes.

According to an eyewitness' statement to ET,

"Travis bought out the restaurant for his family and team. Taylor arrived, wearing a denim dress, and was seen snacking, having some cocktails and dancing alongside Travis. The two were very affectionate with one another but kept things fun and lighthearted. Travis' teammates also showed up to the after-party, as well as his mom and dad, Donna and Ed. The party lasted until 2 a.m."

Fans are eager to learn more about Swift and Kelce's connection now that they have been photographed together.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce sparked dating rumors last month

As per the Independent, dating rumors between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce first gained traction when on his podcast, New Heights, Kelce acknowledged in July 2023 that he attempted to give Swift his number after seeing one of her performances but was unsuccessful. Also disclosed was the friendship bracelet he made for Swift.

Later, a source told The Messenger:

“Travis has been into Taylor for a while and definitely has a crush on her. He is a simple guy that is very funny, charismatic, chill, and loves playing football.”

Speaking about the two, a source close to Entertainment Tonight told the outlet:

"Travis has never shied away from his desire to give dating with Taylor a try, which he even said during a press conference a few months ago after seeing Swift in concert. Travis and Taylor are taking things slowly, and not rushing into anything serious. Both are very career-focused, so the focus is on that for now, but that's not going to stop them from enjoying life when it's the right moment."

While Travis' brother Jason Kelce had initially declined to comment on the dating rumors, as per the Independent, he later claimed that they were "100% true."

Later, during his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Travis himself commented:

"“It’s hilarious how much traction this has actually gotten, right now it’s like a game of telephone. Where everybody’s whispering in each other’s ears and hearing random stuff.”

At the time, he also dismissed his brother's comments, saying "No one actually knows what’s going on, especially when you got Jason Kelce on live television telling people just both sides - he doesn’t know, it’s true, this and that."

Interestingly, he also spoke about how he had asked Swift to attend one of his games:

"I threw it out there, I threw the ball in her court. I told her, you know, I’ve seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead [Stadium], you might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit. So, we’ll see what happens in the near future.”

Needless to say, fans were enthralled by Taylor Swift's presence at the game on Sunday. The musician was seen alongside Kelce's parents and was spotted supporting the Chiefs. The Super Bowl champion's mother described the pop sensation as "a nice lady" during the introductions, according to TMZ.

A look back on Taylor Swift's past relationships

Taylor Swift has previously been linked to several musicians, including Joe Jonas, Taylor Lautner, and Harry Styles.

In 2009, she had a short-lived romance with John Mayer, but it was over after Mayer allegedly made disparaging remarks about her to others. In 2010, Taylor Swift had a brief relationship with actor Jake Gyllenhaal. Swift and Scottish DJ Calvin Harris started dating in 2012, but split up in 2016 owing to "busy schedules."

Swift and actor Tom Hiddleston had a brief romance in 2016. They even got to meet one other's parents, and the couple was frequently seen together. But the union was short-lived, lasting only a few months.

Swift and English actor Joe Alwyn started dating in 2017. Although they were together for more than five years, the pair kept their relationship a secret. Swift has never publicly admitted that she and Alwyn have broken up, but there are rumors that they did so in 2022.

Taylor Swift and The 1975 frontman Matty Healy were also linked together earlier this year after they were seen attending a concert and then dining together. However, the two never confirmed that they were romantically involved.