Amidst Taylor Swift rumors, "woke" Travis Kelce taking a knee during a 2017 game goes viral

Amidst rumors of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce dating, an old photo of the latter is now going viral and not for the right reasons. In the photo, the football tight end is seen taking a knee during a game. As per SB Nation, the game was held between his team Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers way back in September 2017.

The reason behind taking a knee (considered a mark of protest against racism, violence, unfair treatment, and the like) was because of a comment made by then-President Donald Trump.

In a 2017 rally held at Huntsville, Alabama, Donald Trump criticized those National Football League (NFL) players who protested through the pregame national anthem. In response, several athletes associated with the league knelt down during the anthem in the subsequent days, including Kelce.

Travis Kelce taking a knee during the national anthem in 2017 resurfaces online, sparks "woke" comments now

As soon as rumors of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce being engaged in a romantic relationship came forth, social media users started digging into Kelce's past actions. One such act that went viral was the player taking a knee during the national anthem before a game.

In the image, Travis Kelce takes a knee but maintains the usual gesture of placing his hand over the heart. An X user, Miles Klee, posted the old photo with the caption:

“Right-wingers getting mad at "woke" Travis Kelce now that he's dating Taylor Swift is just another example of their goldfish memory. Dude was kneeling during the anthem in 2017.”

Kelce is yet to comment on the resurfaced clip, but back then, he was one of the many league players who protested Trump’s comments made at a rally. The then-president had said:

"Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, 'Get that son of a b---- off the field right now. Out. He's fired! He's fired!'"

At the time, Trump also added that these protests were “hurting the game.” The remarks were condemned by the NFL with its commissioner Roger Goodell issuing a statement for the same.

Swift’s appearance at a recent NFL game bolstered Travis Kelce dating speculations

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift sparked dating rumors when she was spotted cheering for him on a Sunday match. The match, held at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, was being played between Kansas City Chiefs and the Chicago Bears.

Spotted in red and white, the Chiefs' color, the hit-maker was seen cheering for the two-time Super Bowl champion alongside his mother, Donna Kelce. After the game, the two were seen leaving the Missouri stadium together.

While the Karma crooner said, "Hey, how's it going?" to the waiting paparazzi, the player smiled and nodded at them. The same was captured in a video shared by the Instagram handle of the NFL. The caption read: “Two GOATS (a representative emoji)."

The speculations all started way back in July when Travis Kelce disclosed about harboring a crush on Swift and talking about how he attended her Eras Tour concert at the Arrowhead Stadium.