Pop icon Taylor Swift attended the Kansas City Chiefs' 41-10 rout of the Chicago Bears on Sunday. The stadium was in an uproar when they got a glimpse of the singer in Travis Kelce's suite with his mother, Donna.

Some fans are, however, suspicious of the nature of Swift and Kelce's relationship. They claim the union is nothing more than a smartly thought-out PR strategy, bringing up Kelce's outfit before and after the game to drive home that idea.

The star tight end wore a “1989 Bedroom Painting” matching set on the day. The significance of 1989 is that it is not only the year Swift was born, but also the title of her fifth studio album, "Taylor's Version," which will be released in October.

Travis Kelce invited Taylor Swift to the Chiefs vs. Bears game

The two-time Super Bowl winner revealed on his hit "New Heights" podcast that he tried to befriend Swift when she performed at Arrowhead Stadium while on her Era's Tour.

Kelce made a friendship bracelet that had his contact number but could not give it to Swift as she was on a 45-minute vocal break.

"I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings, so I was a little butthurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her."

After his original confession, Kelce appeared on The Pat McAfee Show, where he announced that he had invited Taylor Swift to the game. She attended the game, much to the surprise of the fans at Arrowhead.