Travis Kelce recalls getting rejected by 'Eagles fan' Taylor Swift - "I was a little butthurt"

Travis Kelce has joined the list of fans unable to reach Taylor Swift with their friendship bracelets.

However, according to the Kelce brother on the New Heights podcast, Swift not only rejected the friendship bracelet but Travis Kelce himself. While speaking about the Eras tour they attended, Jason Kelce brought up Taylor's topic.

While still a fan, the Kansas City Chiefs star agreed to being 'butthurt' by Swift's rejection.

Dejected, Kelce said:

“I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings, so I was a little butthurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her."

When Jason questioned about the bracelets, Travis revealed that he wanted to give her one with his number.

"I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it. She doesn't meet anybody. Or at least she didn't wanna meet me. So I took it personal".

Jason theorized about the rejection, easily connecting it to the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl win against the Philadelphia Eagles.

"She probably just hasn't gotten over the Super Bowl yet. She's a big Eagles fan. Maybe she just made something up and just didn't wanna talk to you".

Travis Kelce was also recently linked to singer Megan Thee Stallion

As per ESPN host Clinton Yates on the Green Light Podcast with Chris Long, Swift isn't the only singer Kelce is interested in. Though there has been no confirmation from the Chiefs star, Kelce was certainly linked to Megan Thee Stallion in the past.

Kelce was one of the presenters at the CMT Music Awards held in Texas, where he met the Sweetest Pie singer. Yates, who seemed excited about the topic, stated that the situation was in Kelce's 'wheelhouse.'

"Let's just say that Travis has had cookout invites for a long time now. For a long time. And they are not given out by dudes. This is what I'm saying. So, this is completely within his wheelhouse".

Fans, however, were a little surprised at the news.

Previously, Travis Kelce dated Maya Benberry. They met through his show 'Catching Kelce' and were together for a few months before separating. His last relationship was with Kayla Nicole, who had been dating the tight end since 2017 before their breakup last year.