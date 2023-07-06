Currently single, Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce last dated Kayla Nicole publicly. And unsurprisingly, there are a few rumors involving the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

In a recent appearance on the Green Light Podcast with Chris Long, ESPN host and columnist Clinton Yates shares his opinion on Kelce's dating life. Yates linked the two-time Super Bowl winner to Megan Thee Stallion, though he didn't make any outright claims.

Apparently, Kelce has some 'cookout' invites. The host, Chris Long, also commented on Travis Kelce being different to his brother (and Philadelphia Eagles star) Jason Kelce.

"Let's just say that Travis has had cookout invites for a long time now. For a long time. And they are not given out by dudes. This is what I'm saying. So, this is completely within his wheelhouse".

One of Yates' friends reached out to him as well:

"He said, 'Listen bro, I don't care what you got going on. If you are in the best physical shape of your life as a Super Bowl champion and you can't even take a swing at that. And you can't even take a swing. What are you doing it for?"

Jones, who agreed, added:

"I am absolutely glad that somebody is taking a swing at Megan Thee Stallion".

They also complimented Megan and her baseball pitch, referring to how "cool" the singer's outfit was.

Travis Kelce has been linked to Megan Thee Stallion earlier

This is not the first time Travis Kelce has been linked to the Sweetest Pie singer. In April, Kelce was one of the presenters at the CMT Music Awards held in Texas. The two stars have could have been linked since and even arrived at Austin together. While there has been no confirmation or escalation of the topic, fans were quite surprised by the rumors.

Travis started dating Maya Benberry in 2016 on his show Catching Kelce. The couple broke up after a few months. Kelce's most popular relationship was with Kayla Nicole, who was linked to the Chiefs TE since 2017.

Travis Kelce after the Chief's Championship win

However, they continued an on-and-off relationship before confirming their breakup in 2022. Nicole accused Kelce of asking her to pay for half of everything. While on the Pivot Podcast in January, Kelce dismissed all those rumors.

