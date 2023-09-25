Richard Sherman claims Taylor Swift was more excited than some NFL wives while watching Travis Kelce hunt down Bears

Two weeks ago, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce fans had nothing in common until rumors of the two dating each other swarmed in. The rumors were fueled after Swift was spotted at a Chiefs game.

Working off of that assumption, former NFL cornerback Richard Sherman claimed that Swift was more into the game than some wives of the players. Here's how he put it on Undisputed:

"She has a tremendous following, kind of a cult following of sorts. If anything, it'll elevate him and elevate his brand [and] his play. I think this is perfect. They're taking Hollywood to Kansas City and she was excited. I know there are some wives out there who aren't that excited when their husbands make a play."

Travis Kelce was revealed as the beating heart of Patrick Mahomes' offense

Travis Kelce at Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs

The tight end put fear in Kansas City Chiefs fans at the start of the season when he suffered an injury that knocked him out of the team's Week 1 game against the Detroit Lions. The Chiefs lost the game and the perennially explosive offense put up just 20 points. Then, by the start of Week 2, Kelce was back in the lineup but couldn't possibly be 100%.

The Chiefs won, but the offense looked much more sluggish. They won the game 17-9, and Kelce had four catches for just 26 yards and a touchdown. Then, with even more time to recover, the tight end and the offense looked like their former selves, hanging 41 points on the Chicago Bears. In the game, Kelce earned seven catches for 69 yards and a touchdown.

At this point, a clear argument could be made that while the team was able to survive the loss of Tyreek Hill, it would not survive the loss of Travis Kelce. At nearly 34 years old, the tight end would be tied for the oldest in NFL history to earn 1,000 yards.

Per Statmuse, Pete Retzlaff is the oldest tight end to ever earn 1,000 yards or more. In 1965, he also was 34 years old.

