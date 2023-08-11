“They are looking so cute”: Fans react to pictures of Harry Styles and Taylor Russell in London

Harry Styles was recently captured with all smiles at an event in London on August 8, 2023. The reason for his smitten expressions was Taylor Russell, the actress who played Judy Robinson in the sci-fi TV series Lost in Space. The couple was attending an after-party for Taylor's new play, The Effect.

Fans are in a frenzy trying to express their excitement about the As It Was singer's new beau. They appeared to be comfortable around each other in a public setting.

Britney Loh @britneyloh6969 @PBMedias They are looking so cute

Taylor had a hand around Harry's shoulder as she appeared to be speaking something to the British singer. Many fans replied under the PB media's tweet "Harry Styles and Taylor Russell spotted together."

Harry Styles and Taylor Russell spotted together

Harry Styles was seen at the National Theatre of London, cozying up with Canadian actress Taylor Russell Mckenzie. On Wednesday night, the Steal My Girl singer attended the press night of The Effect, a play that is set to star Taylor.

As per Daily Mail, the two couldn't keep their eyes off of each other all night. Taylor Russell appeared to be reaching up to Harry and talking to the singer about something interesting. They seemed close and familiar with each other and Harry kept her by his side all night.

According to TMZ, the Watermelon Sugar singer even introduced Russel to his British Late Late Show host and friend, James Corden, and his wife Julia Carey. The interaction seemed to have gone well as Taylor hugged both James and Julia later while laughing together, reports Daily Mail.

TMZ also reported that there was no serious PDA between the two young celebrities in the form of kissing or such, however, "it was clear they wanted to stay close."

The media outlet's sources also revealed that Harry left the premises alone by getting into the back seat of a car with Taylor Russell's items she brought that night. It is also revealed that Taylor later got into the same vehicle trying to be discreet with a hooded cream cape on after it parked near the stage door.

Fans' reactions to the couple meeting each other are shown below.

taylor russell and harry styles @tayrryupdate just a reminder taylor russell is the most down to earth loveliest person ever, this is her receiving a gift from a fan in paris some months back pic.twitter.com/EZG32Qas2r

Harry's other outings with Taylor Russell

While Harry Styles was in Vienna, Austria, for his Love on Tour concert, the Lost in Space actress also attended his concert. She wasn't just at the VIP spot for other celebrities but seemed to be in an area backstage where the crew was working, sources from TMZ disclosed.

The Vienna controversy also occurred around the same time when Harry was hit with an object in the eye while on stage. Harry Styles and Taylor Russell allegedly spent some time together in Vienna, according to Daily Mail.

The couple first sparked the rumors months before when they were seen together in London in June.

Harry's other celebrity former significant others

Harry Styles has had his own fair share of dating within the famous realm of celebrities and artists.

According to Page Six, Harry first dated the Inbetweeners star, Emily Atack in 2012. It was a short relationship and he quickly moved to what was known to be his most famous relationship to date.

Taylor Swift and Harry Styles dated from 2012 and 2013, with both allegedly going on to write record-breaking songs about each other like Style, I Knew You Were Trouble, and Two Ghosts.

He also dated other artists and famous figures like Nicole Scherzinger, Kendall Jenner, Nadine Leopold, and most recently, Olivia Wilde.

Harry Styles and Taylor Russell have not disclosed the nature of their relationship with any media outlets yet.