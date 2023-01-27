"She's in that man's head": Harry Styles rips his pants in front of Jennifer Aniston, sparks hilarious memes

Harry Styles made headlines on the first day of his 2023 Love On Tour concert when his pants got ripped mid-performance while his celebrity crush, Jennifer Aniston, was in the audience. Fans are not letting the 28-year-old singer live this moment down as they have been taking to Twitter to make memes.
The concert took place at California’s Kia Forum in Inglewood. On the opening night on January 26, during Harry’s performance of the song "Music For a Sushi Restaurant" from his third studio album, “Harry's House” which came out in May 2022.
He handled the situation quickly by covering the ripped part with his hand before taking a black piece of cloth to cover the area. All the while, the “As It Was” singer did not stop performing and maintained professionalism. However, the moment was still hilarious for fans as they went into a frenzy over the fact that Jennifer Aniston was present in the audience.
Harry also tripped over a cable connected to his mic at one point during the performance of "Adore You."
Some pointed out how it must have been embarrassing for Harry to have ripped his pants in front of his childhood crush. One user, @ARMYand1D, wrote that Harry not only tripped but also split his pants apart in front of Jennifer Aniston. They said:
"She's in that man's head."
Fans flood Twitter with tweets and memes about Harry Styles ripping his pants mid-performance
The Twitter crowd is having a wild reaction to Harry Styles' wardrobe malfunction at his first Love on Tour concert of 2023. Some eagle-eyed fans even got to capture the moment on camera.
It was Harry's comeback after the Christmas break. It is common for him to jump around on stage to hype up his audience and engage them in his performances as much as he can. During "Music For a Sushi Restaurant," Harry crouched down on one side of the stage, and his leather pants suddenly ripped from his crotch area.
The audience erupted into boisterous screams when it happened. It became a hilarious spectacle for fans who were not present at the concert. A few also felt the second-hand embarrassment the singer must have gone through because Jennifer Aniston was present.
Here are some of the reactions:
However, Harry Styles later wrapped a PRIDE flag around his waist to cover the ripped part of his pants. Repeating his São Paulo concert moment, where the singer's sequin jumpsuit went through a similar mishap during a performance of the song "Kiwi." It happened in December 2022 on his Brazil tour.
A few fans reportedly remarked that the singer had already torn his pants twice during a performance. Both times, the singer wore a PRIDE flag as a skirt to cover his pants.
Harry apologized to the audience
During the break, Harry Styles changed into a different pair of leather pants in a lighter shade of brown. He later addressed the audience about how he should apologize to the people sitting in the front row who witnessed his trousers ripping from proximity. He said that it was a family show and asked:
"You sir, are you okay? I promise it's not part of the show."
Despite the chaos caused by the misfortune of his leather pants, Harry Styles carried on with the concert, blessing the audience with his charming performances. He sang "Adore You," "Watermelon Sugar," "As It Was," "Sign Of The Times," "Golden," "Cinema," "Love of My Life," "Late Night Talking," "Treat People With Kindness," and "Keep Driving," among others.
Harry also hailed an "End Gun Violence" flag on stage at the end of the concert.
Harry Styles will perform at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum for one more night on January 29. The next two shows of his tour will be held at Greater Palm Springs’ Acrisure Arena on January 31 and February 1.