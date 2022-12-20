"Are they laughing in our face?": Harry Styles Gucci ad controversy explained as Teddy bear and mattress symbolism sparks debate 

As the criticism against Balenciaga for their recent BD*M-themed campaign subsides, Harry Styles’ Gucci advertisement is raising eyebrows online. The singer recently collaborated with the luxury brand to release clothes with child connotations which left netizens immensely disturbed.

The controversial HA HA HA Gucci campaign was released on November 2, weeks before the Balenciaga scandal came to light. In the viral images, Styles was seen wearing an angry looking teddy bear t-shirt while posing next to a toddler-sized mattress.

The 28-year old’s shirt read- "I want more berries and that summer feeling," a lyric borrowed from his Grammy-winning song Watermelon Sugar.

Twitter user points fingers at “disturbing symbolism” in Harry Styles’ Gucci campaign

Controversial social media personality and Twitter user @OliLondonTV recently took to the social media platform to discuss the recent Gucci campaign. He noted that both Gucci and Balenciaga are owned by Kering, a Paris-based luxury goods group. Oli London wrote in the caption:

“Harry Styles is wearing T-shirt with Rabbits (symbol of P*dophilia) he also has his pants unzipped Coincidence. Or are they laughing in our face?”

Oli London @OliLondonTV I just discovered some disturbing symbolism in Guccis new ‘Ha Ha Ha’ collection



Gucci is owned by same company as Balenciaga



Harry styles is wearing T-shirt with Rabbits (symbol of Pedophillia ) he also has his pants unzipped



Coincidence. Or are they laughing in our face? I just discovered some disturbing symbolism in Guccis new ‘Ha Ha Ha’ collectionGucci is owned by same company as BalenciagaHarry styles is wearing T-shirt with Rabbits (symbol of Pedophillia ) he also has his pants unzipped Coincidence. Or are they laughing in our face? https://t.co/UwI1dVno1x

In another tweet, London commented on how similar to Gucci, Balenciaga was also exposed for their “subtle Child Abuse references.” He went on to describe the symbolism used in the As It Was singer’s Gucci campaign.

Oli London @OliLondonTV



Symbolism:



: ‘Pop your cherry’ (sexual meaning)



:Symbol of Child Pedophilia



🧸: Naked and Scared



🛌Mattress: Child sized



Collection name: Gucci Ha Ha Ha Oli London @OliLondonTV



What message is Gucci trying to convey? The collection is called Ha Ha Ha.



Gucci owned by Kering who own Balenciaga.



Thoughts? Gucci: A child sized mattress, pants unzipped, two rabbits on a T-shirt, a naked and scared looking child’s teddy bear on another T-shirt?What message is Gucci trying to convey? The collection is called Ha Ha Ha.Gucci owned by Kering who own Balenciaga.Thoughts? Gucci: A child sized mattress, pants unzipped, two rabbits on a T-shirt, a naked and scared looking child’s teddy bear on another T-shirt? What message is Gucci trying to convey? The collection is called Ha Ha Ha. Gucci owned by Kering who own Balenciaga. Thoughts? 🍕🐇 https://t.co/wswy8fQO2a Balenciaga was exposed but they continue to get their subtle Child Abuse references out via Gucci(Same company)Symbolism:: ‘Pop your cherry’ (sexual meaning):Symbol of Child Pedophilia🧸: Naked and Scared🛌Mattress: Child sizedCollection name: Gucci Ha Ha Ha twitter.com/OliLondonTV/st… Balenciaga was exposed but they continue to get their subtle Child Abuse references out via Gucci(Same company)Symbolism:🍒: ‘Pop your cherry’ (sexual meaning) 🐇:Symbol of Child Pedophilia 🧸: Naked and Scared 🛌Mattress: Child sized Collection name: Gucci Ha Ha Ha twitter.com/OliLondonTV/st… https://t.co/5YG6vw0Zvp

London noted that the cherries which were seen on Gucci’s “HA HA HA cherry sweatshirt” symbolized the s*xual connotation of popping one’s cherry, he then pin pointed that the bunnies which were visible on the “HA HA HA bunny t-shirt” showcased p*dophilia, the teddy-bear on the “I want more berries” t-shirt reportedly symbolized being “naked and scared” and the mattress being child-sized only added fuel to the fire.

The tweets were quick to go viral, with several netizens expressing their thoughts on the campaign. Some netizens found the symbolism in the campaign strange and concerning. While others bashed critics online by claiming that they were trying to slam the brand and the singer with no credible evidence of the campaign promoting p*dophilia. A few tweets read:

Melissa @breatheascend The Gucci ad w Harry Styles.. beyond disgusting. Kering is laughing about the Balenciaga scandal. They know they can get away with it. It disturbs me to my core, as it should everyone. I can't believe I used to enjoy high fashion. Evil trash. All of them. The Gucci ad w Harry Styles.. beyond disgusting. Kering is laughing about the Balenciaga scandal. They know they can get away with it. It disturbs me to my core, as it should everyone. I can't believe I used to enjoy high fashion. Evil trash. All of them.

THE D.A.G @d4ds4g4inst Are we just accepting paedophilia as mainstream now? Why does there need to be a babies mattress in this shot? @Harry_Styles and @gucci continuing where balenciaga left off Are we just accepting paedophilia as mainstream now? Why does there need to be a babies mattress in this shot? @Harry_Styles and @gucci continuing where balenciaga left off https://t.co/J46eK2Ti19

Gillian McKeith @GillianMcKeith Why does #gucci have Harry Styles, a grown man posing with a child’s mattress and a pink teddy bear t shirt? Im not loving this. Why does #gucci have Harry Styles, a grown man posing with a child’s mattress and a pink teddy bear t shirt? Im not loving this. https://t.co/1Fc2kIDcjN

Ginny Marriott @Ginn2theE @sophielouisecc Hahaha um this is a reach, this is a single mattress, you thought of it as a child's mattress, and that is an adults t shirt, you thought of the childten connection, and then made it weird. That says mire about you doesn't it? @sophielouisecc Hahaha um this is a reach, this is a single mattress, you thought of it as a child's mattress, and that is an adults t shirt, you thought of the childten connection, and then made it weird. That says mire about you doesn't it?

Nigel @Huwanok @sophielouisecc I don’t necessarily think there’s anything sinister about this but I can’t figure out what the audience is. It doesn’t make any sense. @sophielouisecc I don’t necessarily think there’s anything sinister about this but I can’t figure out what the audience is. It doesn’t make any sense.

it girl 🐈‍⬛ @canthavezoe @DVATW be so fr rn. he is advertising his clothing line, the shirt has his lyrics on it. the mattress is just a prop that i am sure he didn’t get to chose the setting. and he is gonna pose with what they give him. @DVATW be so fr rn. he is advertising his clothing line, the shirt has his lyrics on it. the mattress is just a prop that i am sure he didn’t get to chose the setting. and he is gonna pose with what they give him.

Neither Harry Styles nor Gucci had addressed the concern towards the HA HA HA campaign at the time of writing this article.

Everything to know about Gucci’s HA HA HA campaign

The campaign was conceptualized by the brand’s former creative director, Alessandra Michele. The art direction was spearheaded by Christopher Simmonds and Mark Borthwick was the photographer.

According to the brand’s official website- “play is at the very heart of the collection, which uses menswear as a tool of the avant-garde.” It continued:

“The series of images sees Harry Styles showcase the ‘dream wardrobe’ defined by the eccentric use of romantic accents, whimsical prints, vintage details, and the expressive emotionality of the individual.”

The HA HA HA campaign was reportedly named after the laughing face emoji as well as the initials of Harry Styles and the designer Alessandra Michele.

For those unversed, Balenciaga amassed heaps of backlash after they released their 2022 Holiday ad campaign that featured children posing with the brand’s Plush Toy Bag. The teddy-bear-like bags looked as if they were dressed in BD*M gear, which left netizens enraged. The photoshoot also included a legal document that showed the Supreme Court’s ruling on a child p*rnography case which left netizens baffled.

