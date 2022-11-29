Who is Rachel Chandler? Balenciaga scandal worsens amid alleged Epstein link 

Rachel Chandler, a professional photographer and modeling agent who has reportedly been involved in the casting process for Balenciaga, is being scrutinized online for her alleged link to Jeffrey Epstein.

The speculation comes amid Balenciaga’s scandal surrounding its recent controversial ad campaigns. The luxury fashion house landed in hot waters for its gift collection campaign that featured children posing with plush bear purses wearing outfits based on alleged themes of BDSM and bondage.

The company also faced backlash over its Spring 2023 campaign ad that consisted of a photo featuring a printout of a 2008 Supreme Court ruling on child p*rnography.

Amid the ongoing controversy, British influencer Oli London, who has been vocal about condemning Balenciaga’s campaign, claimed that the brand did not make a mistake and has allegedly been “deeply involved in child abuse and exploitation.”

London also asked their followers to look into Balenciaga’s association with Rachel Chandler and further opened up about their theory on the latter’s alleged connection to Epstein while speaking to GBN Live:

“In 2016, one of the people who recruited all of the models for Balenciaga’s runway show was a woman called Rachel Chandler who has been on Jeffrey Epstein’s island. She has even posted the picture on Instagram of CCTV footage back in 2013, bragging about being on an island.”

Balenciaga did not make a mistake. Balenciaga is deeply involved in child abuse and exploitation. Deeply involved! #balenciaga If you want to see how deep the Balenciaga Child Exploitation goes…search for the Rachel Chandler connection.Balenciaga did not make a mistake. Balenciaga is deeply involved in child abuse and exploitation. Deeply involved! #BalenciagaGate If you want to see how deep the Balenciaga Child Exploitation goes…search for the Rachel Chandler connection. Balenciaga did not make a mistake. Balenciaga is deeply involved in child abuse and exploitation. Deeply involved! #BalenciagaGate #balenciaga

They further added:

“If you look at her modeling agency every single one of the models looks like a trafficking victim. You can see they’ve got very dark circles under the eye and people need to research that.”

While Chandler is the co-founder of the Midland modeling agency, which lists Balenciaga as one of its clients, there is no official account of the former’s connection to Epstein.

She previously went viral over an old photo with former US president Bill Clinton. Several conspiracy theorists claimed that the photo was allegedly taken on Epstein’s private plane while on their way to the latter’s infamous island.

However, no official confirmation about the photograph’s actual location has been made available to the public.

Everything to know about Rachel Chandler

Rachel Chandler is a professional photographer and modeling agent from Los Angeles. She reportedly moved to New York to study History of Art at Gallatin School and eventually started interning for arts organizations and photographers, including Patrick Demarchelier.

According to her official bio, Chandler is known for providing an “intimate portrayal of the social and creative scene in which she works, lives and operates in” through her work. She reportedly began serving as a photographer for Purple Diary after meeting editor Olivier Zahm through mutual friends.

She has also been a contributing photographer for Industrie online and Vogue. Chandler also founded the New York-based Midland Agency with Walter Pearce in September 2016.

The modeling agency focuses on casting and management and represents a large group of models. Some of their clients include brands like Gucci, Marni, Fenty, Balenciaga, Miu Miu, Louis Vuitton, Saint Laurent, Zara, Gap, Comme Des Garcons, Telfar and Jason Wu, among many others.

Twitter shares theories about Rachel Chandler’s alleged Epstein connection

Netizens are sharing conspiracy theories about Rachel Chandler's Epstein link amid Balenciaga scandal (Image via Twitter/Savage Daughter)

As Balenciaga continues to face outrage over its latest controversial ad campaign featuring children, a conspiracy theory about photographer Rachel Chandler’s association with the brand and alleged connection to Jeffrey Epstein also went viral online.

In an old interview in Vice’s i-D Magazine, Chandler said that she reportedly helped curate the lineup for Balenciaga Creative Director Demna Gvsalia’s fall/winter 2016 Balenciaga show. At the time, she shared:

“The casting director was a friend of a friend and he needed help. I suggested a few people for them and they ended up taking all of my suggestions! So I thought, ‘Ok, I must be good at this.’”

Chandler was later identified from an old photo where she was seen posing with Bill Clinton inside an airplane.

According to fact-checking site Snopes, the picture first surfaced online in 2006 and was originally shared with a caption that suggested Clinton was posing with a 19-year-old college student inside billionaire venture capitalist Ron Burkle's private plane.

Several years later, conspiracy theorists claimed that Clinton and Chandler’s photo was from Epstein’s “Lolita Express” private plane. As the conspiracy theory resurfaced online amid Balenciaga’s ad campaign controversy, several social media users took to Twitter to share their theories about Chandler:

[email protected] @JamieRRomero Rachel Chandler , Balenciaga and Epstein Island … 🤔 Rachel Chandler , Balenciaga and Epstein Island … 🤔 https://t.co/KmpAnC56oI

Oli London @OliLondonTV You want to see how deep and dark Balenciaga’s abuse of kids goes?



Research RACHEL CHANDLER



She is a model agent, provides a lot of models for brand. All models in her agency look like Trafficking Victims. She was on Epstein Island she even posted CCTV pic from Island You want to see how deep and dark Balenciaga’s abuse of kids goes? Research RACHEL CHANDLERShe is a model agent, provides a lot of models for brand. All models in her agency look like Trafficking Victims. She was on Epstein Island she even posted CCTV pic from Island https://t.co/P3eBM5BlMz

@realjasonmelton @realjasonmelton If they think Balenciaga is bad:

Wait until they hear about Rachel Chandler, Les Wexner and the modeling industry's deep ties to Epstein Island. If they think Balenciaga is bad: Wait until they hear about Rachel Chandler, Les Wexner and the modeling industry's deep ties to Epstein Island. https://t.co/ubjxhCwC06

DOUG IS MY GOV @MagaMastriano 🏻The models at Balenciaga and Midland, a “modeling & casting agency” founded by Chandler, look abused and like real trafficking victims!"



-L.K. "I had a feeling there would be a Rachel Chandler-Balenciaga connection and there it is!🏻The models at Balenciaga and Midland, a “modeling & casting agency” founded by Chandler, look abused and like real trafficking victims!"-L.K. "I had a feeling there would be a Rachel Chandler-Balenciaga connection and there it is!👆🏻The models at Balenciaga and Midland, a “modeling & casting agency” founded by Chandler, look abused and like real trafficking victims!"-L.K. https://t.co/kSZv8YBCE8

AndyM28 @m28_andy Power To The People @PowerOurPeople_ Tucker Carlson went there. Most journalists are too cowardly to do so.

Tucker Carlson went there. Most journalists are too cowardly to do so. https://t.co/m95XfgMwMD The photography agency behind the Valenciaga shoot is run by Rachel Chandler a Jeffrey Epstein assistant. You've seen her photo taken on Epstein's Lolita Express with Bill Clinton. twitter.com/PowerOurPeople… The photography agency behind the Valenciaga shoot is run by Rachel Chandler a Jeffrey Epstein assistant. You've seen her photo taken on Epstein's Lolita Express with Bill Clinton. twitter.com/PowerOurPeople… https://t.co/IpgYIrc2Ju

Royce White 🇺🇸 @Highway_30 Balenciaga, Rachel Chandler… On the flight logs for Epstein Island. Did everyone who went to Epstein Island participate in Child Trafficking? I would assume not and certainly hope not. It is grounds for reasonable suspicion. What I can say, is the model woman, probably in on it. Balenciaga, Rachel Chandler… On the flight logs for Epstein Island. Did everyone who went to Epstein Island participate in Child Trafficking? I would assume not and certainly hope not. It is grounds for reasonable suspicion. What I can say, is the model woman, probably in on it. https://t.co/SRF3Fvruv3

As theories continue to pour in online, it is to be noted that Rachel Chandler has never been involved in any legal proceedings related to Epstein, who was convicted for child trafficking. Reports suggest that Chandler has also never been charged with any crime herself.

Although Clinton reportedly flew in Epstein’s private plane in the past, his spokesperson previously denied that his photo with Rachel Chandler was taken inside Lolita Express. The latter has also never publicly confirmed or denied rumors about the photograph.

