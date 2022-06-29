How old is Ghislaine Maxwell? Jeffrey Epstein aide sentenced to 20 years in prison

On Tuesday, June 28, Ghislaine Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison by a New York judge for aiding the late Jeffrey Epstein in abusing young girls. She is currently 60 years old.

Along with her being recommended to be sent to the Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, Connecticut, Judge Alison Nathan also imposed a $750,000 fine. In regards to the charges against Maxwell, Judge Nathan said:

"Ms. Maxwell worked with Epstein to select young victims who were vulnerable and played a pivotal role in facilitating s*xual abuse."

This sentence comes after almost five years of supervised release. Maxwell was arrested on July 2, 2020, on crimes pertaining to the trafficking of minors. Later on December 29, 2021, Maxwell was convicted due to the child trafficking charges and three other charges against her.

In total, there are five charges against her. At the time, she was reported to have committed perjury in the past and had faced another trial because of that.

Ghislaine Maxwell will perhaps be in her 80s upon the completion of her sentence

Born on December 25, 1961, Ghislaine Maxwell is currently 60 years old. Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison, meaning there would be no parole. This establishes that the former British socialite would have to be in jail for the entirety of her sentencing.

However, Maxwell can make it out of prison early if she can convince the committee that she had maintained good behavior during her incarceration.

It must be noted that given the extent of her crimes as a s*x-offender and her history with Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell would be under strict suicide prevention surveillance to ensure that she does not die by suicide like Epstein. Thus, it appears that Maxwell would be well in her late 70s or around 80 before she completes her sentence and is let out of prison.

Ghislaine Maxwell's intent to appeal the sentencing

Nothing is set in stone just yet regarding Maxwell's imprisonment. According to the DailyMail, the French native's attorney Bobbi Sternheim told the press outside the courthouse:

"Our client Ghislaine Maxwell has been vilified, pilloried, and left little room for her to be treated fairly. Because even before she stropped forward into this courthouse, she was being tried and convicted in the court of public opinion…Ghislaine will appeal this case, and we're confident she will prevail on appeal."

Meanwhile, in the testimony before the sentencing, Ghislaine Maxwell claimed that Epstein had fooled her like "all of those in his orbit." She further added:

"I realize I have been convicted of assisting Jeffrey Epstein to commit these crimes. My association with Epstein will permanently stain me. It is the biggest regret of my life that I ever met him."

Ghislaine Maxwell is said to have had a relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, which lasted in the 1990s.

In the trial, one of the three victims highlighted in the lawsuit, Sarah Ransome, addressed the courtroom with her statement. She said:

"I was nothing more than a sex toy with a heartbeat and soul used to entertain Epstein, Maxwell, and others."

The victim further added:

"Maxwell is today the same woman I met almost 20 years ago - incapable of compassion or common human decency. Sentencing her to the rest of her life in prison will not change her, but it will give survivors a slight sense of justice."

These aforementioned testimonies might be the reason that Maxwell's appeal suit will not bring a favorable outcome for her. It is plausible that during the appeal, Maxwell may not be able to prevent herself from going to prison or to reduce her sentence.

