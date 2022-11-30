Why is Salma Hayek being dragged into the Balenciaga scandal? Connection explored as actress comes under fire online

Mexican-American actress Salma Hayek was slammed online for remaining silent amidst the ongoing Balenciaga controversy.

The luxury fashion brand has been under fire for featuring two kids playing with teddy bears dressed in BDSM-style bondage-like leather harnesses, fishnets, and collars in their latest Spring/Summer 23 collection.

jdot920 @jdot920 someone needs to explain this whole concept to me. Why kids? And those court documents? #balenciaga someone needs to explain this whole concept to me. Why kids? And those court documents? #balenciaga https://t.co/rCkSImdtTG

After days of ongoing online criticism sprees, Balenciaga brand ambassador Kim Kardashian broke her silence on the controversial ad campaign, stating that she was "shaken" and "disgusted" by the pictures.

However, online users are still calling out personalities like Bella Hadid, Nicole Kidman, and even Salma Hayek, who have been attached to the brand but are yet to address the controversial photoshoot.

Salma Hayek's husband is the chairman of Kering Group, Balenciaga's parent company

Salma Hayek's husband, François-Henri Pinault, is the Chairman and CEO of Kering Group, the parent company of the now-controversial brand Balenciaga.

Hayek's name got dragged into the conversation after online critics of Balenciaga started calling out auction house Christie's for showcasing several art pieces with children, which featured genitalia in place of mouths and noses.

Made by artists Jake and Dinos Chapman, many pictures featured kids conjoined and had depictions of severed heads.

(Alpha Female)Solitary.Grey.Witch 🧙‍♀️🧹 @solitary_grey

François’s just so happens to own an auction site, named Christies. There is some truly demented, disturbing, satanic & sick shit being sold on that site. 1) #FrançoisHenriPinault is the CEO of #KERING , a French owned multinational corporation, which owns luxury brands includingFrançois’s just so happens to own an auction site, named Christies. There is some truly demented, disturbing, satanic & sick shit being sold on that site. 1) #FrançoisHenriPinault is the CEO of #KERING, a French owned multinational corporation, which owns luxury brands including François’s just so happens to own an auction site, named Christies. There is some truly demented, disturbing, satanic & sick shit being sold on that site. https://t.co/uxl13FM7Og

The parent company of Christie's, Groupe Artémis, is also headed by Salma Hayek's husband, Pinault, which is how people connected her to the controversy.

François-Henri Pinault has been serving as the chairman and CEO of the Kering Group since March 2005. He graduated from HEC Business School in Paris and began working in the company in 1987. He quickly climbed the managerial ladder and was elected as the board's vice president in 2003 before heading it.

Salma Hayek, Pinault, and their daughters, Valentina and Matilde, attended the Balenciaga fashion show in March 2022. The Frida actress donned an all-black ensemble consisting of a knit top, a satin skirt, and a blue satin shirt.

Twitter called out Salma Hayek for being silent on Balenciaga controversy

Twitterati slammed the Frida actress for staying silent during the ongoing Balenciaga issue, especially because she is connected to the brand via her husband.

Several users tagged Hayek and questioned her silence. Meanwhile, others demanded answers from her and Emma Watson since the two are on the board of Kering Group, which owns Balenciaga.

Oli London @OliLondonTV Hollywood Actress Salam Hayek’s husband owns Kerring which owns, Balenciaga. Salma please do something about this it’s not okay to normalise this @salmahayek it’s so wrong on so many levels and your husband needs to step in and stop this horrific indoctrination of kids Hollywood Actress Salam Hayek’s husband owns Kerring which owns, Balenciaga. Salma please do something about this it’s not okay to normalise this @salmahayek it’s so wrong on so many levels and your husband needs to step in and stop this horrific indoctrination of kids https://t.co/kZRg4xnBjF

Anti-Woke AF 🇺🇸 👩🌷💉 @ActualWoman87

The Hollywood filth permeates everything. FYI, everyone. #Balenciaga is owned by @KeringGroup . Francois-Henri Pinault is the chairman and CEO of Kering, and the son of the founder of the company Kering was before it changed its name. He is also married to actress #SalmaHayek The Hollywood filth permeates everything. FYI, everyone. #Balenciaga is owned by @KeringGroup. Francois-Henri Pinault is the chairman and CEO of Kering, and the son of the founder of the company Kering was before it changed its name. He is also married to actress #SalmaHayek. The Hollywood filth permeates everything.

DB @DB32779065

Parent company Kering.

Owned by François Pinault.

Salma Hayek's husband.

Owns a lot of pedophile art.

These people are all sick. @catturd2 Balenciaga = Child bondage.Parent company Kering.Owned by François Pinault.Salma Hayek's husband.Owns a lot of pedophile art.These people are all sick. @catturd2 Balenciaga = Child bondage.Parent company Kering.Owned by François Pinault.Salma Hayek's husband.Owns a lot of pedophile art.These people are all sick.

Amy Cheapho @amycheapho crazy how no one is asking @salmahayek about the balenciaga pictures crazy how no one is asking @salmahayek about the balenciaga pictures

M͓̽anny @mannysats Fun fact: @salmahayek ’s husband, is CEO of @KeringGroup , parent company of Balenciaga. Ask her what’s up with child exploitation. Maybe she can ask him? Fun fact: @salmahayek ’s husband, is CEO of @KeringGroup, parent company of Balenciaga. Ask her what’s up with child exploitation. Maybe she can ask him?

Ibeth Mejia @Mosquita123 @KimKardashian @salmahayek married to the owner of Balenciaga, all these hollywood celebrities and billionaires are involved with Paedophilia.. there should be a criminal investigation @KimKardashian @salmahayek married to the owner of Balenciaga, all these hollywood celebrities and billionaires are involved with Paedophilia.. there should be a criminal investigation

crypjewls @cryptojewls Meet the owners of Kering, 90% stake owners of #Balenciaga Francois-Henri Pinault and Hollywood Wife Salma Hayek #Balenciaga Pedofilia linked ownership of child Pedophile arts and websites... Meet the owners of Kering, 90% stake owners of #Balenciaga Francois-Henri Pinault and Hollywood Wife Salma Hayek #BalenciagaPedofilia linked ownership of child Pedophile arts and websites... https://t.co/KoQSwBsYKV

Ali @alicja_victoria @salmahayek #Balenciaga Can @KeringGroup explain what the meaning of the campaign was? The “apology” offered no explanation of the meaning. It’s because it’s bogus. Shame on Hollywood for complying with child abuse by not speaking out. @KimKardashian Can @KeringGroup explain what the meaning of the campaign was? The “apology” offered no explanation of the meaning. It’s because it’s bogus. Shame on Hollywood for complying with child abuse by not speaking out. @KimKardashian @salmahayek #Balenciaga

Dusanka sivcevic @Dusanka52843486 Oli London @OliLondonTV



GUCCI

Yves Saint Laurent

Alexander McQueen

Bottega Venetta

Boucheron

Brioni



Parent company is called KERING. Hollywood actress Salma Hayek owns it he is worth $38 Billion. Why has he not took action against Balenciaga? BALENCIAGA’s parent company also owns:GUCCIYves Saint LaurentAlexander McQueenBottega VenettaBoucheronBrioniParent company is called KERING. Hollywood actress Salma Hayek owns it he is worth $38 Billion. Why has he not took action against Balenciaga? twitter.com/i/web/status/1… BALENCIAGA’s parent company also owns: GUCCIYves Saint Laurent Alexander McQueen Bottega VenettaBoucheron Brioni Parent company is called KERING. Hollywood actress Salma Hayek owns it he is worth $38 Billion. Why has he not took action against Balenciaga? twitter.com/i/web/status/1… I DIDNT KNOW THAT BALENCIAGA OWNS ALL THOSE COMPANIES? WOW! AND SALMA HAYEK IS OWNER? AND SHE DIDNT SAY ANYTHING? WELL..IT COULD BE MUCH MORE! IMVESTIGATION SHOULD BE ORGANISED AND CHAIN OF EVENTS SHOULD HAPPEN! ONE BY ONE IN A ROW GO TO JAIL twitter.com/OliLondonTV/st… I DIDNT KNOW THAT BALENCIAGA OWNS ALL THOSE COMPANIES? WOW! AND SALMA HAYEK IS OWNER? AND SHE DIDNT SAY ANYTHING? WELL..IT COULD BE MUCH MORE! IMVESTIGATION SHOULD BE ORGANISED AND CHAIN OF EVENTS SHOULD HAPPEN! ONE BY ONE IN A ROW GO TO JAIL twitter.com/OliLondonTV/st…

Various other celebrities who have regularly attended Balenciaga fashion shows in the past have yet to address the ongoing controversy or make any statement.

Nicole Kidman, who appeared in the Spring '23 campaign of the brand, did not address the situation as of this article's writing. Model Bella Hadid, sister of Gigi Hadid, also starred in the campaign but did not comment on the backlash the label received.

Andi @andi_1117 #CancelKimKardashian #cancelnicolekidman Hollywood is disgusting. Money over everything. Especially the safety of children. Nicole Kidman posting her support for Balenciaga after their child abuse campaign went viral. Stop supporting these sick cult. #BoycottBalenciaga #CancelKimKardashian #cancelnicolekidman Hollywood is disgusting. Money over everything. Especially the safety of children. Nicole Kidman posting her support for Balenciaga after their child abuse campaign went viral. Stop supporting these sick cult. #BoycottBalenciaga https://t.co/DqRATBdZsi

Reality stars Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner attended the Balenciaga fashion show in Paris in October 2022 but have not made any comments yet.

Alexa Demie has also been facing online backlash for not condemning the label, with which she worked on one of its ad campaigns.

Even though Balenciaga issued a lengthy statement apologizing for their latest ad campaign and claiming they condemn child abuse, people don't seem to accept it and continue to bombard them with criticism.

