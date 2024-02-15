"She's 34 and you don't get to control her life": Netizens engage in debate over Taylor Swift as Travis Kelce's smoking video surfaces online

On February 11, 2024, Taylor Swift was present at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas cheering for her boyfriend and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. His team faced the San Francisco 49ers at the Super Bowl LVIII Final and won by 25-22.

Following this victory, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were spotted inside a club together and they seemed to enjoy laughing and chatting next to each other. However, Travis was also filmed smoking and kissing Taylor right after.

As soon as the smoking video emerged online, netizens have been raising concerns over Taylor Swift’s well-being, with many fearing she might develop an addiction being around Kelce. Some even wondered whether she was smoking.

In this regard, an X user with the handle @swlftstv commented in defense of the pop star under @cowboyIikemila's post who criticized Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce for partying together and said she was an adult woman with her own choices.

“She is clearly too innocent and young”: Internet has mixed reactions to Travis Kelce smoking around Taylor Swift in viral video

As per The Jut, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were celebrating the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win at the after-party in the Vegas strip. In the now-viral video, the Lover singer is seen holding a glass of drink, while her boyfriend is captured smoking, as they share a kiss, and seem to enjoy each other’s company, laughing and chatting away.

While the clip is not of the best quality, it is clear that Travis smokes and then passes on the cigarette to someone else on his right. However, it is unclear what substance the NFL star was smoking.

At no point in the video is the Time Magazine Person of the Year 2023 seen lighting up. Regardless, fans are now divided on the internet, with many claiming that Travis is not a good influence on Taylor and is dragging her to parties and nightclubs when she mostly stays away from these.

Some stated she should stay away from smoking to save her voice for her ongoing Eras Tour. Meanwhile, the the majority have defended the pop icon saying she is a grown woman and can choose to be around anyone she wants and go wherever she feels life.

Here are some of the mixed reactions from X:

So far, neither Taylor’s team nor Travis’ representative has commented on the controversy.

However, according to The Jut, this is not the first time that the Chiefs’ tight end has been filmed smoking. Earlier, in October 2023, Mail Online published images of the American footballer smoking in his vintage 1970 Chevelle convertible on his way to practice, only two days before facing off Minnesota Vikings.

Notably, last year, Kelce told Vanity Fair that approximately 50 to 80 percent of active NFL athletes smoke marijuana during the off-season, but quit the habit during tournaments.

Meanwhile, Cosmopolitan reported that Taylor Swift partied on Sunday night after the Chiefs’ win in Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas with Travis Kelce and his team. The Blank Space songstress even took to TikTok to share a video from the party and captioned it, “Accidentally going clubbing with your parents is something everyone should try at least once in their life” and “It’s a friends and family party they said. Bring your parents they said.”

The video showed Kelce sticking out his tongue while seated next to Taylor Swift’s parents, Scott and Andrea. The news outlet also reported that this was the first time the Cruel Summer hitmaker posted a picture of her boyfriend on any of her social media accounts. However, it is unclear, whether the smoking video is from the same party.

Last year in July, rumors arose that the 14-time Grammy winner smoked weed at Questlove’s star-studded Uno game night in New York City, which was soon dismissed by the host himself, as per Cosmopolitan.

