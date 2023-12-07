Who is Eric Conn? 'Hard Men' podcast host blasts Taylor Swift Time magazine cover, gets savagely trolled online 

Podcaster Eric Conn recently made headlines after he took to X (formerly Twitter) to blast Taylor Swift’s Time Magazine cover, which recognized the Fearless songstress as the “Person of the Year.” Here’s what he tweeted.

“It’s shameful and sad that a hyper-promiscuous, childless woman (Taylor Swift), aging, and alone with a cat, has become the heroine of a feminist age.”

The caption came alongside a picture of the Time magazine cover featuring Taylor Swift.

As soon as Eric Conn’s controversial tweet went viral, fans and followers of the We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together singer-songwriter united to call him out.

Eric Conn is the host of ‘The Hard Men’ podcast

Eric Conn is the host of the podcast The Hard Men, which is based on the theme of “biblical masculinity in a world of softness,” as per Conn’s official website, which also sells merchandise such as t-shirts and mugs.

According to the official website of Podbean, he is also the co-host of The Kings Hall podcast alongside Brian Sauve and Dan Berkholder.

He is the CEO, chief of staff, and editor-in-chief of New Christendom Press, which is a business that promotes Christian values, as per his official LinkedIn profile. Earlier, he served as the Chief of Staff for 1819 News and Editor-in-Chief of Gun Digest.

Eric Conn has also been an online editor for Intermediate Outdoors, followed by the role of service center manager at Valvoline Instant Oil Change and sports writer for The Greenly Tribune. He has also served as the assistant news editor for The Mirror and a news reporter for The Daily Times.

Eric Conn’s bio also mentions that he is a former freelance writer specializing in writing content for the outdoor, hunting, and firearms industries. He is also an alumnus of the University of Northern Colorado, where he earned a bachelor of arts degree in journalism.

Conn is also a pastor of leadership development and counseling at the Refuge Church and has previously attended the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary.

“Is something you’ll never, ever be: a billionaire”: Netizens slam Eric Conn for blasting Taylor Swift's Time magazine cover

On December 6, podcaster, journalist, and Christian preacher Eric Conn made a controversial tweet about Taylor Swift’s latest feat – being named as the Time magazine’s “Person of the Year” and featured on the magazine cover.

Not only did he call the honor “shameful and sad,” Conn further tagged Swift as a “hyper-promiscuous, childless woman,” who he claimed was aging alone with only a cat for company. Eric also slammed the Blank Space singer for having turned out to be a new-age feminist icon.

Since his tweet surfaced, fans of the 33-year-old musical artist have put Conn under fire. Here are some of the backlashes he faced from the comment section of his own post.

Time Magazine named Taylor Swift the 2023 Person of the Year on December 6. The music icon whose 2023 Eras tour broke box-office records follows in the footsteps of former U.S. President Barack Obama, climate activist Greta Thunberg, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, as per BBC.

In response to the honor, she told Time magazine on Wednesday that she is “the proudest and happiest” she’s ever felt in her life. For those uninitiated, the particular award is meant for an event or an individual who made the most significant mark on global events over the past year.