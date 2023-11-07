"People assume idols don't smoke": Jessi dishes on why she believes celebrities need to be upfront about their habits

Jessi had a special appearance on the November 4 edition of entertainer Jonathan's YouTube series, The K Star Next Door 3. During the show, Jessi was upfront about her opinion on celebs who smoke. She imparted her views on subjects including honesty about celebrities smoking, deciding on plastic surgery, wearing exposing clothes, and more. Furthermore, she added how she finds it humorous that many people frequently try to disguise their smoking habits.

People assume idols don't smoke. Once they get busted, they receive even greater backlash!"—Jessi

Even while she acknowledged that smoking was hazardous for anyone, she insisted that it's bizarre when people hide things, emphasized the need for honesty, and recommended that celebrities be more candid about issues.

In light of that, Jessi also acknowledged that she was happy with the outfits she wore for Water Bomb. During the interview on November 4, Jessi further made a strong argument of why there should be any restriction on women wearing these types of clothes when men are allowed to go completely shirtless on stage.

"I find it funny if you try to hide these things": Jessi shared her thoughts on idols trying to hide their smoking habits

On November 4, while being in a candid conversation during The K Star Next Door 3 with the YouTube entertainer Jonathan, Jessi added that idols would get criticised more if they try to hide things from their fans and later get revealed by media outlets like Dispatch. On the same chain of thoughts, she mentioned that if it were her, then she would prefer addressing the issue candidly rather than refuting it unnecessarily.

"On the contrary, I find it funny if you try to hide these things. For example, there are idols who say, 'I don't smoke, and I don't even know how to smoke,' but they still get caught. If they are caught by Dispatch or someone else, they will face more criticism. Of course, smoking is not good, but if it were me, I would address the issue candidly."—Jessi

In the light of The K Star Next Door 3 interview, the discussion over smoking brings to mind the controversy of Jungkook being captured smoking in Malibu, California. When the pictures and videos of BTS member Jungkook smoking circulated on September 7, 2023, people around the world debated whether the Korean soloist had infringed on California's smoking ban.

The pictures and videos showed Jungkook standing beside one of his three SUVs, smoking outside Matsuhisa, a sushi restaurant in Los Angeles, and conversing with his friends.

It was later discovered that the BTS member who was observed smoking in the Matsuhisa restaurant's "designated area of a private business" was not in violation of any state laws in California. Additionally, the California State Law specifies the location where smoking is forbidden.

Following this revelation, numerous fans promptly supported the BTS member and his mature personal life decisions.

Korean idols and actors facing backlash and getting roped in controversies for smoking

Choi Hyun-wook, the 21-year-old South Korean budding actor, went viral when a video of him smoking and holding hands with a woman surfaced on the internet on October 5, 2023. The Gangnam Police reportedly fined Choi Hyun-Wook for smoking a cigarette illegally and discarding it in a non-smoking area.

Given that smoking is prohibited in many areas of South Korea, the Twinkling Watermelon actor's activities were considered inappropriate, more so because he was also roped in a dating scandal for holding hands with a girl while smoking. However, the actor apologised with a handwritten note on October 12, 2023.

Additionally, when SHINee's Taemin was seen smoking in 2014 on a balcony, the word spread quickly despite his lack of attempt to conceal his smoking habit. Fans were disappointed with him in large numbers, but the scandal subsided, and they appeared to accept his habit.

Furthermore, EXO made headlines in 2015 when four of its group members were found in possession of cigarettes, despite the widespread belief among fans that all of the group smokes. An image of Sehun and Tao surfaced on the internet, where the two could be seen smoking carelessly in what appeared to be a lounge.

Though there was a lot of online discussion about its accuracy, EXO's organization and its members have yet to publicly address it.

This goes on to attest to Jessi's statement during her interview where she emphasized honesty between an idol and their fans. Her opinion further establishes the fact that fans would respect the choices of their idols—even though smoking is injurious to health—if they were upfront and honest about their lives with their fans rather than hiding things that could later turn into a scandal.

Meanwhile, Jessi released her latest single Gum, her digital single via her new agency MORE VISION, on October 25 at 6 p.m. KST.