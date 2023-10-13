“Have completed fine payment”: Choi Hyun-wook’s agency responds to cigarette disposal fine reports

On October 12, rising actor Choi Hyun-wook’s agency, Gold Medalist, issued an official statement addressing reports of the actor being imposed a fine for illegally disposing of cigarette butts. The 21-year-old actor recently went viral after a clip of him holding hands with a girl and smoking spread all across the internet.

As per reports, Choi Hyun-wook was fined by the Gangnam Police for illegally smoking and disposing of the cigarette in a non-smoking area. Since South Korea has designated places for smoking, the Twinkling Watermelon actor’s actions were deemed problematic.

Gold Medalist told South Korean outlet Star News,

“After confirming the video footage, we looked up the fine procedures and have completed the fine payment. We apologize once again for causing concerns.”

Choi Hyun-wook’s agency confirms fine payment for illegal disposal of cigarette butts

Choi Hyun-wook, a rising South Korean actor who is currently seen in Twinkling Watermelon, made his way into fans’ hearts through Racket Boys, Twenty-Five, Twenty-One, and Weak Hero Class 1. A few days ago, on October 5, the actor got embroiled in a dating controversy after a video clip of him holding hands with a girl while smoking went viral on the internet.

While many focused on the fact that he was in close proximity to a female and speculated on his relationship status, the Gangnam Police station focused on his disposal of the cigarette. Upon careful watch, the police decided that Choi Hyun-wook did, in fact, violate the law. As translated via Soompi, they said,

“We have reviewed the video of [Choi Hyun-wook’s] unauthorized disposal of cigarette butts and relevant evidence. Subsequently, we initiated the fine imposition process in accordance with Article 8, Paragraph 1 of the Waste Management Act.”

The fine for the illegal disposal of cigarettes and other small waste is 50,000 KRW (approximately 37.04 USD), as reported by South Korean outlet Sports Kyunghyang. Hours later, the Twinkling Watermelon actor’s agency confirmed that the artist was fined for violating the law. It also mentioned that they had paid the fine. Additionally, they apologized for the inconvenience caused to fans.

Choi Hyun-wook posted a handwritten apology after viral clip

Twinkling Watermelon, starring Choi Hyun-wook, Ryeoun, Seol In-ah, and Shin Eun-soo, garnered much attention due to its unique storyline and the rising actors’ ensemble cast. The show premiered on September 25, and soon after, a clip of the Racket Boys actor smoking while holding a girl’s hand went viral online. Criticism and support poured in, as some were of the opinion that he had ruined his reputation, while others defended him.

Speculations about Choi Hyun-wook’s relationship status also became a major point of debate. However, Gold Medalist mentioned in a statement that he was “engaging in a conversation with acquaintances.” On October 5, the actor posted a handwritten letter addressing the controversy and apologized for it.

“First, I would like to express my apologies to the fans for causing disappointment. Despite the need to be responsible at all times, I have disappointed many people with my reckless actions."

It continues,

"I apologize once again to the drama director, writer, staff, fellow actors, and everyone I am working with. I will humbly accept the criticism and advice that you have given me, and I will reflect on myself and work hard to show a more mature side of myself in the future.”

Meanwhile, Twinkling Watermelon airs every Monday and Tuesday at 8:50 pm. It is a slice-of-life, time-travel story that revolves around a Child of a Deaf Adult (CODA) teenager who goes back in 1995 and forms a musical band with his dad and his friends.