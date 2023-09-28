Who is Choi Hyun-wook? All you need to know about the rising Twinkling Watermelon actor

South Korean actor and model Choi Hyun-wook, who debuted in 2019 through the web series Real:Time:Love, has become one of the hottest topics of the K-drama industry. Executing his extensive and impressive acting skills through various K-drama genres, the actor has not only proved his credibility but also effortlessly gathered a solid fanbase with less than four years of work and limited filmography.

Starring in the ongoing South Korean television series by Son Jong-hyun, Twinkling Watermelon, the 21-year-old actor's skillset has been appreciated by the masses and avid K-drama watchers. Moreover, his talent has bagged him three nominations and three wins at several honorable awards shows held across the Asian continent, including Blue Dragon Series Awards, Asian Content Awards, Baeksang Art Awards, and more.

Rising K-drama star Choi Hyun-wook's acting career began in 2019 with Real:Time:Love

Born on January 30, 2002, Choi Hyun-wook's initial interest kickstarted with baseball, which he played until high school but was forced to stop due to an elbow injury. He eventually shifted his career path and dropped out of Gangneung High School and its baseball team to pursue acting. He then joined Hanlim Multi Arts School and continued his education in the Broadcasting & Entertainment department.

After his graduation, the masses first caught a glimpse of him in WhyNot Studio's 2019 web series, Real: Time: Love, where the actor played the lead role of Moon Ye-chan. In 2020, he was housed under the entertainment agency Gold Medalist and made an official with his casting in Pop Out Boy!, a Korean web-drama that has been an adaptation of a webtoon of the same name. However, his role took a secondary stance in the series.

The following year, Choi Hyun-wook gained spotlight through his work in K-dramas like Racket Boys, Taxi Driver, and Jirisan. His work as the lead of Racket Boys not only bagged him a nomination at the APAN Star Awards but also won him the title of Best New Actor at the SBS Drama Awards. His Best New Actor Award from the SBS Drama Awards also referred to his incredible work in Taxi Driver.

In 2022, he garnered all the more popularity after his feature in Twenty-Five Twenty-On. Playing the role of the second lead in the show, the actor effortlessly won hearts with his cheerful and charismatic performance. Notably, his feature won him two nominations - Best Newcomer at the Baeskang Art Awards and Asian Content Awards.

Another remarkable work included his lead role in Weak Hero Class 1, which came out in 2022. Starring alongside the former WANNAONE member Park Ji-hoon, the actor showcased yet another heartwarming and charismatic performance, which won him the trophy at the Blue Dragon Series Awards under the WhyNot Award category.

In addition to his features in the Korean series, the idol also made an appearance in a K-pop music video. Choi Hyun-wook starred in NewJeans' Ditto alongside the All Of Us Are Dead actress Park Ji-hu, which further helped in flourishing his already thriving fanbase. He has also showcased his talents in his singing with his feature in the Twenty-Five Twenty-One OST, With, which he sang alongside the rest of the show's cast members.

This year has already proven to be a flourishing year for the actor, with his dashing feature in the second season of the military-based TV series D2 and his romantic and refreshing casting in the ongoing series Twinkling Watermelon.

Moreover, Choi Hyun-wook is expected to be seen in an October K-drama series titled High Cookie, which revolves around the life of a dangerous handmade cookie at the hands of an elite high schooler.

In topics external to his acting career, given that Choi Hyun-wook is still considerably young and with no previous mention of his military service, he will most likely have to fulfill the same later in his career.

With an early start to his fame and popularity in the industry, fans eagerly await more K-dramas starring and featuring the young and talented Choi Hyun-wook.