The internationally acclaimed Korean actor Choi Hyun-wook, in a recent interview with the globally reputed fashion magazine Vogue, dished on several aspects including his personality, likes, and career choices.

The actor revealed his perspective on life and shared that he believes that knowledge is best gained via experience. Choi Hyun-wook mentioned that he is always enthusiastic about doing adventurous things such as extreme sports and traveling.

As per Soompi, he explained:

“I want to experience various things. I have a lot on my bucket list, but first, I want to try exciting sports like skydiving and paragliding. I also love to travel. I often went on family trips when I was little, and as an adult, I went around Jeju Island on a scooter.”

According to him, the exposure and experience gained from these memorable endeavors shaped his personality and mindset.

Continuing, he elaborated:

“I enjoy time alone to think quietly amidst the backdrop of beautiful scenery. Once, I met an old man during my trip to Boracay, and he told me, ‘Don’t worry, be happy.’ I kept these words in my heart. Traveling gives these kind of unexpected gifts. Since he was Turkish, I might want to travel to his country.”

“The more I act, the more I fall in love with it”: Choi Hyun-wook on his career

Award-winning artist Choi Hyun-wook, who has garnered global fame in only four years since his debut, has shared his candid opinion on acting as a career and the impact his work has on him.

The star of Real:Time:Love shared that he has an unending love for acting and this passion for his profession makes him want to dive into it even more. He revealed that working with other senior actors and cast members is very helpful as he is able to acquire a lot of their skills by observation.

Elaborating on the same, he said:

“The more I act, the more I fall in love with it. It is also fun to talk about acting with other actors. I am absorbing their viewpoints and methods. I try to keep an open mind so that I don’t get stuck in a box.”

Proceeding to discuss his latest K-drama, Racket Boys for which he won the Best Actor award at the 2021 SBS Drama Awards, Choi Hyun-wook said that acting in the show had a major influence on his personality in real life. He mentioned he was initially an introvert, who transformed into an extrovert in reality while playing the role of a boisterous and chatty person in Racket Boys.

He revealed:

“There is something that this project has taught me: it’s that a project can change me! As I played a bright character in the project, my MBTI (Myers–Briggs Type Indicator) changed from I (Introvert) to E (Extrovert). When preparing for a role, I adjust the temperature of my daily life to it, which seems to have influenced (my personality).”

The full interview will soon appear alongside a pictorial of Choi Hyun-wook in the February edition of Vogue Korea.

Poll : 0 votes