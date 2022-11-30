10+ K-pop stars who graced the cover of Vogue Korea: G-Dragon, Jennie and more

Vogue Korea, the Korean arm of leading fashion magazine Vogue, is one of the most influential magazines in the country. The magazine has a global reach of over six million people, and its monthly editions cover topics related to fashion, beauty, and culture.

Since it was first published in 1996, the magazine has showcased on its covers a number of famous models, actors, and celebrities around the world and Korea.

However, only a select few K-pop stars have been given the opportunity to appear on the cover of the illustrious magazine. These elite group of idols were chosen not only because of their popularity in Korea but also their immense contributions in propelling the Hallyu (Korean) wave all over the world.

This list includes the names of K-pop artists and groups that have proven their star power by gracing the cover of one of the biggest fashion magazines in the country.

10+ K-pop idols who have been cover models for Vogue Korea

1) G-Dragon (2013, 2015, 2016, 2020, 2022)

BIGBANG's G-Dragon was the first K-pop idol to to be a cover model for Vogue in 2013. Since then he has graced the cover of seven different editions including their 20 year anniversary edition. (Images via Vogue Korea)

2) Taeyang (2014))

BIGBANG Taeyang's sultry cover with top Korean models, including Squid Game fame Jung Ho-yeon. ( Image via Vogue Covers Blogspot)

3) BIGBANG (2015)

K-pop group BIGBANG was the first group to feature on the magazine's cover. Their ethnic themed pictures were shot in Turkey, Vietnam and an ancient castle in Portugal. (Image via bigbangmusic.info)

4) EXO (2017)

Known as the most stylish boy group of K-pop EXO made its mark on the most stylish magazine in the country. Eight members posed in two separate groups for the April issue of the magazine. (Image via Vogue Covers Blogspot)

5) Sehun (2018)

EXO's Sehun became only the second idol to grab a solo cover for Vogue Korea. His edition became the best selling edition in the magazine's history. (Images via fashionmodeldirectory.com)

6) Kang Daniel (2019)

"Nation's Center" Kang Daniel was on the September issue of the magazine within two months of his solo debut. (Images via fashionmodeldirectory.com)

7) BLACKPINK (2020, 2021)

BLACKPINK created history as the fist girl group to grace Vogue Korea's cover in 2020. The quartet got featured again in 2021. (Images via fashionmodeldirectory.com)

8) Jennie (2020)

BLACKPINK's Jennie became the first female idol to have her solo cover on the magazine. She shared the spotlight with her Pomeranian Kuma. (Image via fashionmodeldirectory.com)

9) Suzy (2020)

Suzy achieved the impressive feat of being on the cover of all six of South Korea's top women's fashion magazines after landing the cover of Vogue Korea. (Image via fashionmodeldirectory.com)

10) BTS (2022)

Vogue Korea started their 2022 by featuring worldwide icons BTS in three special edition covers for the January issue. (Images via fashionmodeldirectory.com)

11) Jisoo

BLACKPINK's Jisoo was the second memeber of the group to land a solo cover on the prominent magazine. (Images via fashionmodeldirectory.com)

12) V (2022)

Kim Tae-hyung known popularly as V of BTS was the first individual to land six solo covers of the magazine. The staff highly praised the star while the magazine dubbed him as an "all rounder icon" (Images via Twitter/@VogueKorea)

13) IU (2022)

K-pop superstar IU featured on the recent November issue of the magazine. Though the singer has been the face of many brands featured on the magazine, this was her first time being the cover model. (Images via Twitter/@VogueKorea)

Due to the fact that K-pop has been steadily gaining popularity around the world in recent years, the number of K-pop stars who have graced the cover of Vogue in Korea has steadily increased from 1996 to 2022.

The fact that editions of the magazine featuring idols on the cover are quickly purchased and recorded as having tremendous sales is evidence of the idols' widespread popularity among the general public.

