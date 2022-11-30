10+ K-pop stars who graced the cover of Vogue Korea: G-Dragon, Jennie and more

Vogue Korea, the Korean arm of leading fashion magazine Vogue, is one of the most influential magazines in the country. The magazine has a global reach of over six million people, and its monthly editions cover topics related to fashion, beauty, and culture.
Since it was first published in 1996, the magazine has showcased on its covers a number of famous models, actors, and celebrities around the world and Korea.
However, only a select few K-pop stars have been given the opportunity to appear on the cover of the illustrious magazine. These elite group of idols were chosen not only because of their popularity in Korea but also their immense contributions in propelling the Hallyu (Korean) wave all over the world.
@charts_k@BTS_twt “Being considered the fashion Bible, Vogue Korea publishes one issue a month. Vogue Korea is the magazine that has highest and strictest standards for choosing a cover face” V x VOGUE KOREA https://t.co/dL81QGsJQj
This list includes the names of K-pop artists and groups that have proven their star power by gracing the cover of one of the biggest fashion magazines in the country.
10+ K-pop idols who have been cover models for Vogue Korea
1) G-Dragon (2013, 2015, 2016, 2020, 2022)
2) Taeyang (2014))
3) BIGBANG (2015)
4) EXO (2017)
5) Sehun (2018)
6) Kang Daniel (2019)
7) BLACKPINK (2020, 2021)
8) Jennie (2020)
9) Suzy (2020)
10) BTS (2022)
11) Jisoo
12) V (2022)
13) IU (2022)
Due to the fact that K-pop has been steadily gaining popularity around the world in recent years, the number of K-pop stars who have graced the cover of Vogue in Korea has steadily increased from 1996 to 2022.
The fact that editions of the magazine featuring idols on the cover are quickly purchased and recorded as having tremendous sales is evidence of the idols' widespread popularity among the general public.