The 2nd Blue Dragon Series Awards winners list: Song Hye-kyo bags Grand Prize for The Glory

The 2nd edition of the Blue Dragon Series Awards was held on July 19, 2023. The awards ceremony was star-studded as it included Park Ji-hoon, Kwon Eun-bin, EXO’s D.O, Suzy, ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo, and others. The biggest winner of the night, the daesang winner, was Song Hye-kyo for her recent viral hit, The Glory. Weak Hero Class 1, The Glory, and Big Bet received the highest number of awards, two each.

The Blue Dragon Series Awards were introduced specifically for the streaming category and was South Korea’s first awards ceremony for the same. It is also a branched-off ceremony of the coveted Blue Dragon Film Awards.

Check out the entire winners list of the 2nd Blue Dragon Series Awards

The 2nd Blue Dragon Series Awards was held at Incheon’s Paradise City on July 19, 2023. Several attendees such as Park Eun-bin, Song Hye-kyo, GOT7’s BamBam, and more made it to the red carpet and immediately began trending on the internet.

Although just the second edition, the Blue Dragon Series Awards were much looked forward to due to its connection to the renowned Blue Dragon Film Awards.

With the growing quality of content on streaming services, Sports Chosun created a separate awards function for recognizing excellence based solely on OTT platforms’ content. The awards were categorized into two parts - Drama and Variety.

As expected, The Glory’s female leads, Song Hye-kyo and Lim Ji-yeon, won Daesang and Best Supporting Actress, respectively. The former also received a standing ovation from the audience.

Meanwhile, Park Ji-hoon also took home the Best Rookie Actor award for Weak Hero Class 1, another intense school drama that enjoyed immense popularity.

The Best Drama went to Big Bet while Siren: Survive the Island won the Best Variety Show award. Veteran comedian and TV personality Yoo Jae-suk also won the Best Male Entertainer award.

Joo Hyun-young, who won Best Female Rookie Entertainer last year for SNL Korea, ranked up and won the Best Female Entertainer for the same show this year.

Take a look at the entire list of the 2nd Blue Dragon Series Awards below:

Drama Category

Daesang (Grand Prize): Song Hye Kyo for The Glory

Best Drama: Big Bet

Best Actor: Ha Jung-woo for Narco-Saints

Best Actress: Suzy for Anna

Best Supporting Actor: Lee Dong-hwi for Big Bet

Best Supporting Actress: Lim Ji-yeon for The Glory

Best Rookie Actor: Park Ji-hoon for Weak Hero Class 1

Best Rookie Actress: Shin Ye-eun for Revenge of Others

OST Popularity Award: DKZ’s Jaechan’s for Our Season

Why Not Award: Choi Hyun-wook for Weak Hero Class 1

Variety Category

Best Variety Program: Siren: Survive the Island

Best Male Entertainer: Yoo Jae-suk for PLAYou Level Up

Best Female Entertainer: Joo Hyun-young for SNL Korea

Best Rookie Male Entertainer: Dex for Bloody Game 2

Best Rookie Female Entertainer: Kim Ah-young for SNL Korea

TIRTIR Popularity Award: ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, DKZ’s Jaechan, Lee Kwang-soo, Kim Yeonkoung

This year’s event was hosted by Girls’ Generation’s YoonA and popular TV personality Jun Hyun-moo.