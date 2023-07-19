5 K-dramas like The Glory that will take you on a thrilling ride

Despite the scarcity and the rare occurence of K-dramas like The Glory, it has always been one of the most enjoyed and appreciated genres put forth by the industry. Viewers of The Glory can undoubtedly agree that the show had an unshakeable impact on many people, urging them to dwell more into genres of the same.

While the K-drama industry is mostly popular for its romance and comedy TV series, many would be surprised to learn that the industry's filmography has quite a handful of shows that stand as K-dramas like The Glory. For many years, the industry has shocked viewers with its intriguing and un-guessable plots, among which many of them are ahead of their time.

5 thrilling K-dramas like The Glory that'll keep you at the edge of your seat

1) Save Me

Released in 2017, Save Me stands first on the list of K-dramas like The Glory. Starring Woo Do-hwan, Taec-yeon, and Seo Yea-ji, the story revolves around a newly moved-in family who gets caught up in a prevalent cult in the town. With pseudo-religious features, a church and its many staff aim to bring in money by planting loyalty in the devotees.

Four teenagers, among which one's parents fall victim to the church's evil play, plot, and try to defeat and expose the atrocities of the church. With a very subtle romance plot, the series carries itself as one of the most thrilling successions in the K-drama filmography, and given the promising cast, the show is quite a must-watch.

2) The World of the Married

The next on the list of K-dramas like The Glory is The World of the Married, which falls under a slightly different genre without sacrificing the thrill. Released in 2020, the series aims to expose the bad and ugly parts of marriage and relationships.

Starring Kim Hee-ae, Park Hae-joon, and Han So-hee, the plot showcases how the perfect and fairy-like world of a husband and wife crashes down with the entrance of the husband's affair. While the affair already has the viewers breaking their heads on how the plot is about to grow, it becomes all the more intriguing when the wife learns about her husband's betrayal and starts to plan her revenge.

3) Weak Hero Class 1

One of the most recent releases that stand in the category of thriller K-dramas is Weak Hero Class 1. Released in 2022, the show kicks off with an impressive cast of former band member of Wanna One, Park Ji-hoo, Twenty-five Twenty-one actor Choi Hyun-Wook, and Hong Kyong.

Given the complexities and the drastic school bullying that takes place in South Korea, as exposed by several K-dramas, Weak Hero Class 1, aims to express the same. Highlighting aspects such as the importance of friendship, the mental conditions of high-school students, and the effects of bullying, the show is expected to bring a proper conclusion for its plot in the second season.

4) Reborn Rich

Another of the recent releases that stand as K-dramas like The Glory is Reborn Rich, starring Descendants of the Sun actor, Song Joong-ki. Revolving around the story of a servant belonging to a conglomerate family who betrayed him after years of his loyal service to them, the series was rolled out in 2022.

After he's shot at the hands of one of the family members, he finds himself reborn as the youngest grandchild of the family. Adapted from the webtoon created by San Kyeong, titled Chaeboljib Maknaeaduel, the plot further grows to explain how the protagonist gets back at the family.

5) My Name

The last on the list of K-dramas like The Glory is My Name. A short yet one of the most thrilling releases in the industry as of late. With Han So-hee as the protagonist of the series, the plot unfolds as she plans to get revenge on the people who murdered her father.

The show reveals the extreme conditions and sacrifices she takes to turn her plans come to fruition. By taking up her profession as a police officer, she also link hands with the most powerful mafia in town, who promises to help her unravel the truth behind her father's death. With much thrill and heartbreak, the show is effortlessly one of the most heart-racing watches.

While there are surely many other K-dramas like The Glory, those stated above are surely thrilling enough to have the viewers binge-watch them within days.