Twinkling Watermelon: All you need to know about the new time-travel romance K-drama

For all you avid K-drama watchers, time-travel romance is back on the screens with Twinkling Watermelon. tvN has once again come up with a drama that has everyone curious on their edge, and this time with all the elements of fantasy, romance and time-travel twists.

Twinkling Watermelon K-drama has entertained fans with its continuous posters, teasers, and release dates, and the cast is worth waiting for. With Choi Hyun-wook’s famous role in Racket Boys and Seol In-ah's performance in Business Proposal, the drama presents a promising cast with diverse roles to look forward to. Twinkling Watermelon adds to the number of K-dramas with a time-travel plot released in 2023.

Twinkling Watermelon set to air its first episode on September 25

Release timings and where to watch

The much-awaited time travel drama Twinkling Watermelon is slated to release on September 25, 2023, on tvN and Viki with sixteen episodes. and will air every Monday and Tuesday at 8:50 pm KST.

Plot details

Twinkling Watermelon is a time-travel romance drama with a stellar cast of recently rising Korean actors. The new drama is directed by Son Jung-hyun, known for projects such as When My Love Blooms and Mental Coach Jegal, and written by screenwriter Jin Soo-wan, known for hit projects such as Kill Me, Heal Me, Chicago Typewriter, and others.

Twinkling Watermelon is a highly anticipated time travel and fantasy drama that follows the life of a model student who attends a music store and accidentally travels through time. Eun-Gyeol (Ryeo Un) is a high school student with deaf parents who has a musical talent.

He is a perfect student during the day and a guitarist in a band at night. He visits a mystery musical instrument store and travels to an unknown location one day. Eun-Gyeol runs into Yi-Chan (Choi Hyun-Wook), Se-Kyung (Seol In-A), and Cheong-A (Shin Eun-Soo) there. They form the band Watermelon Sugar.

Cast

Twinkling Watermelon’s stellar cast includes Ryeoun, Choi Hyun-wook, Seol In-ah, and Shin Eun-soo. These well-known celebrities in the K-drama business have not only contributed excellent skills to the show but have also played an important part in bringing the new series to the attention of fans.

1) Ryeoun as Eun-gyeol

Ryeoeun will play Eun-gyeol, a model student who leads a double life. He is CODA (Child of Deaf Adult) and the only person in his family who can hear. Eun-gyeol studies hard during the day but escapes into his fantasy world at night by converting himself into a band guitarist.

2) Choi Hyun-wook as Lee Chan

Choi Hyun-wook portrays a hot-blooded man who appears to have stepped out of a happy cartoon. Lee Chan grew up in a boarding house run by his grandmother, surrounded by college students. He exudes Generation X vibes despite his early age.

3) Seol In-ah as Choi Se-kyung

Se Kyung, a Seowon Arts High School cello prodigy, is praised for her beauty and alluring aura. As Lee Chan develops feelings for Se Kyung, the possibility of a youthful romance grows. The story is made more exciting by Seol In Ah's remarkable musical talent and chemistry with co-star Choi Hyun Wook.

4) Shin Eun-soo as Yoon Cheong-ah

Chung Ah, the "ice princess" in the drama, captivates with her chilly demeanor and enigmatic aura. Her character is more complex because she has been deaf since birth. Shin Eun Soo represents Chung Ah's unique situation with calm looks and a brief conversation.

Teaser

The new teaser for Twinkling Watermelon begins with Eun Gyeol's grandfather (Chun Ho Jin) explaining to his grandson the meaning of CODA, saying, "They are the people who connect the worlds of sound and silence." Eun Gyeol, a CODA born with a musical talent, uses words, his hands, and music to bridge the gap between the two worlds.

Even after slipping back to 1995, Eun Gyeol continues to play his part by teaching sign language to his deaf mother, Chung Ah, and music to his non-deaf father, Lee Chan.

"Don't waste your precious youth—shine while you can." Eun Gyeol, like his older brother Eun Ho (Golden Child's Jaehyun), appreciates his current condition to the utmost while taking care of his family both in the past and in the present.

Twinkling Watermelon's second teaser captures the youth of parents who had the best time of their lives in 1995, leaving us nostalgic for our youth. Their kid travels back in time to bring them together.

Twinkling Watermelon is set to release its first episode on September 25, 2023, at 8:50 pm KST.