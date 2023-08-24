10 September 2023 K-dramas to look forward to: Strong Woman Gang Nam-soon, Twinkling Watermelon, and more

Adding to the list of binge-worthy releases, September 2023 K-dramas have a variety of shows and plots to look forward to. Given that the South Korean entertainment industry has consistently put forth interesting contributions to its collection of releases, the upcoming month's shows might once again cement the reputation and popularity of the industry.

Several K-drama actors, such as The Flower of Evil's Lee Jong-gi, will be returning to the screens after a brief break, and fans will also be see the revival of casts as they come back with a fresh season. Additionally, with September 2023 K-dramas expounding in various genres, they also easily settle with a wide range of audiences, regardless of whether or not they're veteran K-drama watchers.

From historical fiction to action-thrillers: 10 September 2023 K-dramas that you should look out for

1) Strong Woman Gang Nam-soon

While the release date is yet to be revealed, the spin-off of the famous series Strong Woman Do Bong-soon is first on the list of September 2023 K-dramas. The cast includes Lee Yoo-mi, Kim Jung-eun, Kim Hae-sook, Ong Seong-wu, and Byeon Woo-seok.

The spin-off works with the story of a daughter, mother, and grandmother who get involved in solving a drug case with the help of their superhuman strength. The show is expected to run for about sixteen episodes.

2) The Uncanny Encounter season 2

Releasing on September 4, 2023, the second season of this much-applauded horror series is next in line on the list of September 2023 K-dramas. The show, which is a manga adaptation called Amazing Rumor by Jang Yi, revolves around a group of workers at a noodle shop fighting evil spirits.

As expected, the narration will kickstart from where the first season concluded. The second season is expected to consist of twelve episodes, and viewers can watch the show on Netflix.

3) A Time Called You

The first rom-com on the list of September 2023 K-dramas is A Time Called You, starring Ahn Hyo-seop and Jeon Yeo-been. The show is an adaptation of a Taiwanese series called Someday Or One Day, and it revolves around a woman who just lost her lover and travels back in time to 1998. Here, she meets a man with uncanny similarities to her late partner.

A Time Called You is expected to air on September 8 and will consist of twelve episodes in total.

4) 7 Escape

Another shift in the genre is the release of 7 Escape on the list of September 2023 K-dramas. The show, which is slated for release on September 15, revolves around the lives of seven people who are tangled in the case of a missing girl.

As such, the show narrates their escapes from their situation as they face battles of lies and secrets. 7 Escape is expected to consist of sixteen episodes in total, filled with suspense.

5) Twinkling Watermelon

Another time-travel story on the list of September 2023 K-dramas is Twinkling Watermelon, also known as Sparkling Watermelon. Starring Ryeoun, Choi Hyun-wook, Seol Inah, and Shin Eun-soo, the narrative talks about a male student who time travels through a musical instrument.

As he encounters the younger version of his father and another woman, he forms a bond with the two and kickstarts a music band with them. The series is slated for release on September 25 and is expected to consist of sixteen episodes.

6) Arthdal Chronicles: The Sword Of Aramun

Another show on the list of September 20223 K-dramas returning with a second season is Arthdal Chronicles. Releasing on September 9, the series continues a narrative that's set eight years after where the first season left off, showcasing the war between Tagon’s Kingdom of Arthdal and Eun-seom’s Ago Union.

However, for the second season, the cast has changed and now consists of Lee Joon-gi, Shin Se-kyung, Jang Dong-gun, and Kim Ok-vin. Season 2 of this historical fantasy drama will run for twelve episodes.

7) The Day

Releasing on September 13, The Day, with its alternative names, The Day of Kidnapping or The Abduction Day, showcases the intriguing dynamic between a kidnapper and an 11-year-old girl.

Starring Yoon Kye-sang and Yu-na, the show narrates the life of a poor and clumsy kidnapper who abducts a young genius. However, throughout the process, they both get themselves tangled in a complex series of events.

8) Hyo Shim’s Independent Life

Next on the list of September 2023 K-drams is Hyo Shim’s Independent Life, which revolves around the life of a woman who steps out of her burdening family to live an independent life.

Starring UEE and Ha Jun, the show consists of fifty episodes and is expected to be released on September 16.

9) Songs of The Bandits

Another period-based show on the list of September 2023 K-dramas is Songs of The Bandits, also known as Bandit: The Sound of the Sword. Starring Kim Nam-gil, Seo Hyun, Yoo Jae-myung, Lee Hyun-wook, and Lee Ho-jung, the show is set during the Japanese colonial period in Korea in the 1920s.

Revolving around the lawless region of Gando, the series narrates the life of how the Japanese army, Korean forces, assassins, thieves, etc., come together as they fight for their nation throughout twelve action-filled episodes. The show is expected to air on September 22.

10) Han River Police

The last one on the list of September 2023 K-dramas is Han River Police, which is slated for release on September 13. Starring Lee Sang-yi, Bae Da-bin, Kwon Sang-woo, Kim Hee-won, Shin Hyun-seung, and Sung Dong-il, the show carries a mysterious plot as the group of police officials uncovers the incidents taking place at the Han River.

Viewers can watch the show on Disney Plus.